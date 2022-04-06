Election: Dane County turnout lowest since 2015

Faced with a raft of contested local races and school referendum questions, fewer than one in five Dane County residents cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.

Dane County voters cast 81,104 ballots, or about 18.5% of the adult population, the lowest turnout for the spring election in seven years.

With no City Council races and just one contested County Board seat, turnout was even lighter in Madison, at just under 15.8%.

Countywide turnout was nearly a third less than last spring, when more than half of Madison’s 20 council seats were contested, and less than half of what it was in 2020, when ballots included presidential primaries and candidates for the state Supreme Court.

Turnout was more than 2.5 times higher than in 2015, the last spring election that did not include a statewide race.

Average statewide turnout for nonpartisan elections over the past two decades is just under 20%, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“When there’s no one spending money on TV ads and stuff, it really makes a difference,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. “Even the school board races were really quiet.”

McDonell said the county hadn't received complaints about voters going to the wrong polling place after district boundaries were redrawn earlier this year. Nor were there claims of election fraud, which supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to aim, without evidence, at the 2020 presidential election results.

“I don’t know that this is an indicator of what we’ll see in the fall,” McDonnel said.

