Election 2020: Madison-area results at-a-glance
Election Day with COVID-19

Town of Dunn resident Robert Wilson reviews his selections on his ballot while voting at the town's highway garage April 7. Voters and poll workers were encouraged to wear masks and take other precautions after efforts to delay the vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic failed. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Results in Dane County races. Contested races only; some school district results were delayed. All precincts reporting unless noted.

 

DANE COUNTY BOARD

District 5

x-Elena Haasl 905..........55.0%

Jose Rea 744..........45.0%

District 25

x-Tim Kiefer 3,402..........75.0%

Dan Kieta 1,143..........25.0%

District 26

x-Holly Hatcher 3,756..........74.0%

Kevin P. Cunningham 1,329..........26.0%

District 31

x-Jerry Bollig 3,071..........66.0%

Todd Kluever 1,561..........34.0%

District 37

x-Kate McGinnity 2,683..........67.0%

Kris James Breunig 1,309..........33.0%

CITY RACES

Edgerton

Mayor

x-Christopher W. Lund 1,004..........61.6%

Tom Klubertanz 625..........38.4%

Council Dist 2

x-Casey Langan 395..........77.1%

Cathy Fidler-Krohn 117..........22.9%

Fitchburg

Council Dist 1 Seat 2

x-Joe Maldonado 824..........67.0%

Dave Herbst 412..........33.0%

Council Dist 2 Seat 4

x-Gabriella Gerhardt 1,767..........66.0%

Dan Bahr 927..........34.0%

Council Dist 3 Seat 6

x-Shannon Strassman 1,045..........60.0%

Dave Carlson 690..........40.0%

Council Dist 4 Seat 8

x-Randy A. Udell 1,417..........55.0%

Scott D. Lehmann 1,143..........45.0%

Middleton

Mayor

x-Gurdip Brar 4,732..........57.0%

Kurt Paulsen 3,562..........43.0%

Monona

Council (3)

x-Jennifer Kuhr 2,313..........29.0%

x-Molly Grupe 2,282..........28.0%

x-Kristie Schilling 1,935..........24.0%

Christopher R. Henderson 1,557..........19.0%

Sun Prairie

Council Dist 2

x-Theresa Stevens 1,242..........60.0%

Brent Eisberner 822..........40.0%

Council Dist 3

x-Maureen Crombie 1,217..........58.0%

Hugh Cha 891..........42.0%

Council Dist 4

x-Mary E. Polenske 1,578..........71.0%

David Virgell 642..........29.0%

VILLAGE RACES

Belleville trustee (3)

1 of 2 precincts

Terry Kringle 420..........24.9%

Melissa P. Francois 417..........24.7%

Ronald Babler 366..........21.7%

Maxine L. Ward 249..........14.8%

Gary Ziegler 234..........13.9%

Black Earth trustee (3)

x-Mitch Hodson 260..........26.0%

x-Mary Scott 241..........24.0%

x-James Coyle 196..........19.0%

Tyler Munson 136..........13.0%

Ted Pritchett 92..........9.0%

Jared Zephyr Brammerson 83..........8.0%

Cottage Grove judge

x-Mark L. Hepfinger 1,121..........58.0%

Jon F. Russell 801..........42.0%

Cross Plains trustee (3)

x-Kevin Thusius 802..........27.0%

x-Bill Brosius 751..........25.0%

x-Michael Pomykalski 675..........23.0%

Cameron Bjorklund 630..........21.0%

Dane president

x-Mary Lou Hyatt 172..........53.0%

Roger E. Schmidt 146..........45.0%

Mazomanie trustee (3)

x-Natalie Beil 471..........35.0%

x-Jim Marx 338..........25.0%

x-Ray Schlamp 312..........23.0%

Kelli Anne Kahl 229..........17.0%

McFarland trustee (3)

x-Carolyn Clow 2,002..........31.0%

x-Michael Flaherty 1,803..........28.0%

x-Justin Rupert 1,336..........21.0%

Alyssa Charlesworth 1,321..........20.0%

Shorewood Hills trustee (3)

x-John Imes 670..........29.0%

x-Scott Friedman 549..........24.0%

x-Laura Cristina Valderrama 548..........24.0%

Mark Lederer 508..........22.0%

Waunakee trustee (3)

x-Erin Moran 2,942..........26.0%

x-Bill Ranum 2,828..........25.0%

x-Nila L. Frye 2,409..........21.0%

Joe Zitzelsberger 1,628..........14.0%

Robert W. McPherson 1,446..........13.0%

Windsor trustee (2)

x-Monica M. Smith 1,507..........38.0%

x-Don Madelung 1,483..........38.0%

Marty Palus 935..........24.0%

TOWN RACES

Oregon supervisor (2)

x-Arlen Christensen 779..........43.0%

x-Phil Van Kampen 669..........37.0%

Jason Marshall 345..........19.0%

Springfield supervisor

x-Daniel Dresen 519..........56.0%

Pamela M. Krill 404..........44.0%

MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS

Town of Montrose

Appointing town clerk

x-Yes 251..........62.0%

No 153..........38.0%

Appointing town treasurer

x-Yes 225..........61.0%

No 144..........39.0%

Town of Vermont

ATV/UTV traffic on town roads

x-No 253..........59.0%

Yes 173..........41.0%

