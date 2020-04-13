Election 2020: Madison-area results at-a-glance

Results in Dane County races. Contested races only; some school district results were delayed. All precincts reporting unless noted.
DANE COUNTY BOARD
District 5
x-Elena Haasl 905..........55.0%
Jose Rea 744..........45.0%
District 25
x-Tim Kiefer 3,402..........75.0%
Dan Kieta 1,143..........25.0%
District 26
x-Holly Hatcher 3,756..........74.0%
Kevin P. Cunningham 1,329..........26.0%
District 31
x-Jerry Bollig 3,071..........66.0%
Todd Kluever 1,561..........34.0%
District 37
x-Kate McGinnity 2,683..........67.0%
Kris James Breunig 1,309..........33.0%
CITY RACES
Edgerton
Mayor
x-Christopher W. Lund 1,004..........61.6%
Tom Klubertanz 625..........38.4%
Council Dist 2
x-Casey Langan 395..........77.1%
Cathy Fidler-Krohn 117..........22.9%
Fitchburg
Council Dist 1 Seat 2
x-Joe Maldonado 824..........67.0%
Dave Herbst 412..........33.0%
Council Dist 2 Seat 4
x-Gabriella Gerhardt 1,767..........66.0%
Dan Bahr 927..........34.0%
Council Dist 3 Seat 6
x-Shannon Strassman 1,045..........60.0%
Dave Carlson 690..........40.0%
Council Dist 4 Seat 8
x-Randy A. Udell 1,417..........55.0%
Scott D. Lehmann 1,143..........45.0%
Middleton
Mayor
x-Gurdip Brar 4,732..........57.0%
Kurt Paulsen 3,562..........43.0%
Monona
Council (3)
x-Jennifer Kuhr 2,313..........29.0%
x-Molly Grupe 2,282..........28.0%
x-Kristie Schilling 1,935..........24.0%
Christopher R. Henderson 1,557..........19.0%
Sun Prairie
Council Dist 2
x-Theresa Stevens 1,242..........60.0%
Brent Eisberner 822..........40.0%
Council Dist 3
x-Maureen Crombie 1,217..........58.0%
Hugh Cha 891..........42.0%
Council Dist 4
x-Mary E. Polenske 1,578..........71.0%
David Virgell 642..........29.0%
VILLAGE RACES
Belleville trustee (3)
1 of 2 precincts
Terry Kringle 420..........24.9%
Melissa P. Francois 417..........24.7%
Ronald Babler 366..........21.7%
Maxine L. Ward 249..........14.8%
Gary Ziegler 234..........13.9%
Black Earth trustee (3)
x-Mitch Hodson 260..........26.0%
x-Mary Scott 241..........24.0%
x-James Coyle 196..........19.0%
Tyler Munson 136..........13.0%
Ted Pritchett 92..........9.0%
Jared Zephyr Brammerson 83..........8.0%
Cottage Grove judge
x-Mark L. Hepfinger 1,121..........58.0%
Jon F. Russell 801..........42.0%
Cross Plains trustee (3)
x-Kevin Thusius 802..........27.0%
x-Bill Brosius 751..........25.0%
x-Michael Pomykalski 675..........23.0%
Cameron Bjorklund 630..........21.0%
Dane president
x-Mary Lou Hyatt 172..........53.0%
Roger E. Schmidt 146..........45.0%
Mazomanie trustee (3)
x-Natalie Beil 471..........35.0%
x-Jim Marx 338..........25.0%
x-Ray Schlamp 312..........23.0%
Kelli Anne Kahl 229..........17.0%
McFarland trustee (3)
x-Carolyn Clow 2,002..........31.0%
x-Michael Flaherty 1,803..........28.0%
x-Justin Rupert 1,336..........21.0%
Alyssa Charlesworth 1,321..........20.0%
Shorewood Hills trustee (3)
x-John Imes 670..........29.0%
x-Scott Friedman 549..........24.0%
x-Laura Cristina Valderrama 548..........24.0%
Mark Lederer 508..........22.0%
Waunakee trustee (3)
x-Erin Moran 2,942..........26.0%
x-Bill Ranum 2,828..........25.0%
x-Nila L. Frye 2,409..........21.0%
Joe Zitzelsberger 1,628..........14.0%
Robert W. McPherson 1,446..........13.0%
Windsor trustee (2)
x-Monica M. Smith 1,507..........38.0%
x-Don Madelung 1,483..........38.0%
Marty Palus 935..........24.0%
TOWN RACES
Oregon supervisor (2)
x-Arlen Christensen 779..........43.0%
x-Phil Van Kampen 669..........37.0%
Jason Marshall 345..........19.0%
Springfield supervisor
x-Daniel Dresen 519..........56.0%
Pamela M. Krill 404..........44.0%
MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS
Town of Montrose
Appointing town clerk
x-Yes 251..........62.0%
No 153..........38.0%
Appointing town treasurer
x-Yes 225..........61.0%
No 144..........39.0%
Town of Vermont
ATV/UTV traffic on town roads
x-No 253..........59.0%
Yes 173..........41.0%
