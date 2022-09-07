Elected officials from 6 Wisconsin communities on Oath Keepers membership list

Half a dozen local elected officials from Wisconsin — including one Madison City Council member — are among hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, legislators and military members whose names appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

It also identified more than 80 people who were running for or served in public office as of early August. The hacked membership information was compiled into a database published by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

The data raise fresh concerns about the presence of extremists in law enforcement and the military who are tasked with enforcing laws and protecting the U.S. It's especially problematic for public servants to be associated with extremists at a time when lies about the 2020 election are fueling threats of violence against lawmakers and institutions.

The Anti-Defamation League identified elected officials from across Wisconsin, including Madison, Rock County, Two Rivers, Sullivan, North Hudson, and Holmen as well as four law enforcement officers, three first responders and one service member whose names were not released.

The Anti-Defamation League cautions that appearing in the Oath Keepers' database is not proof that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology.

None of the elected officials contacted by the Wisconsin State Journal said they were current members. Some said they quit because the group was too extreme, while others denied association or refused to say.

Madison Alder Gary Halverson, District 17, who was elected after running unopposed in 2021, said he joined the group in 2020 without vetting the organization and is no longer a member.

“I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy,” Halverson wrote in an email. “I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020.”

Rock County Supervisor Rick Richard said he has never belonged and had no idea how his name ended up on the roster.

Richard said he is aware of the group but couldn’t say if he supports its mission.

“I don’t really know that much about them,” he said.

Randy McHugh, trustee for the village of Sullivan in Jefferson County, refused to say if he belongs to the group, instead saying he was “concerned” that the membership list was illegally obtained by the nonprofit group Distributed Denial of Secrets.

“I am not going to say either way if I’m a member or not,” McHugh said.

Rodney Stanek, a trustee for the village of Holmen, said he was a member about 10 years ago but left before he was elected.

“I just let my subscription expire because I no longer wanted to be associated with that,” he said. “Sometimes I think they step across the line. But that doesn’t make them bad people. They have an ideology, and they’re following that. As long as they don’t bring harm to other people and themselves — that’s where I draw the line.”

Darla LeClaire, vice president of the Two Rivers City Council, said she joined about 15 years ago but quickly cut ties and is “ashamed” to be associated with the group.

“It made sense to me at the time,” the Army veteran said. “It became crystal clear pretty quickly what they stood for, which is in the opposite direction I’m going. They’re reactionary. They’re nuts.”

North Hudson village president Stan Wekkin did not immediately respond to messages left Wednesday.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers — including Rhodes — have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Rhodes and four other Oath Keeper members or associates are heading to trial this month on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors have described as a weekslong plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers say that they are innocent and that there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

The Oath Keepers has grown quickly along with the wider anti-government movement and used the tools of the internet to spread their message during Barack Obama's presidency, said Rachel Carroll Rivas, interim deputy director of research with the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project. But since Jan. 6 and Rhodes' arrest, the group has struggled to keep members, she said.

That's partly because Oath Keepers had been associated so strongly with Rhodes that the removal of the central figure had an outsized impact, and partly because many associated with the group were often those who wanted to be considered respectable in their communities, she said.

"The image of being associated with Jan. 6 was too much for many of those folks," she said.

State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.