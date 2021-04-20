Eight new alders to join increasingly diverse Madison City Council Tuesday

Madison’s City Council will welcome eight new members Tuesday, ushering in perhaps the most diverse group of alders the city has seen.
Incoming District 6 alder Brian Benford said he never could have imagined such a diverse City Council when he moved to Madison in the 1970s. Benford’s election marks a return to local office after previously representing the north side in 2003.
“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the historic opportunity we’re living in and that we’ll serve,” Benford said.
But he also spoke to the unity of the council and the work they can accomplish together.
“I really rejoice in the racial diversity but truly what really matters is what all of us alders can do collectively to make Madison the place that it can be,” Benford said. “This is a fantastic moment in history but to make the assumption that we’re a monolith of all Black people, that we think alike, would be insane.”
Benford’s “intrinsic faith” in the City Council makes him confident the body can “bring people together from different backgrounds … in a real caring way to make Madison a model city.”
The April 6 spring election saw 11 competitive races out of 20 council districts. Eight incumbents faced challengers, and three of those races saw campaigns raising large amounts of money.
Two incumbents lost their bids for re-election: Paul Skidmore and Rebecca Kemble, representing Districts 9 and 18, lost their seats to Nikki Conklin and Charles Myadze.
Conklin also celebrated the historic moment Tuesday will bring when 12 candidates of color will be sworn in to the council’s next term.
“Representation matters,” Conklin said. “All too often we as Black people, indigenous people and people of color have been the subject at the table, but we’ve never had a say so.”
Gloria Reyes, president of the political action group Adelante, said in an email that the election was unprecedented because of a record number of BIPOC candidates seeking office. Adelante contributed to this as a group that recruits, trains and provides technical assistance to BIPOC candidates in their campaigns.
Reyes, whose term on the Madison School Board ends this month after she did not run for re-election, said this year’s election results “can and should be a model” and that Adelante needs to build on the historic change.
“I am confident that this new City Council will move the city of Madison forward,” Reyes said. “We have the momentum and will get even stronger in every election in Madison and throughout Dane County.”
Challenges ahead
The new council, whose members will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, faces significant challenges. At 6:30 p.m. following the ceremony. alders will participate in the first meeting of the 2021-2023 term.
Coming up, the City Council will make decisions on whether to purchase a vacant building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne for a new, permanent homeless men’s shelter and changes to zoning rules that would spur more construction of needed housing but could limit the efforts of neighborhoods to influence projects.
“It’s exciting, and it’s very important,” Conklin said of the major upcoming decisions. “I think they might have left these decisions for the best people in charge.”
Alders are continuing to face the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, strapped finances, efforts to re-imagine the police department and demands for racial equity. They will also continue to explore questions about the structure of Madison’s local government.
In four advisory referendum questions, voters supported term limits for City Council members and keeping the size of the body. They rejected proposals to move to a higher-paid, full-time council whose members would serve longer terms.
Grant Foster, who ran unopposed for re-election to the District 15 seat, said the election prompted reflection on how the City Council can do its job most effectively.
“It’s really challenging to have that amount of turnover every two years,” said Foster, while noting that new voices can bring creativity, passion and energy.
With that can come burnout.
“Hopefully some folks are able to carve out the time to work on the things that drove them to run,” Foster said. “In my experience, it’s a lot of work and it’s really challenging and I’ve just seen a lot of alders run into those barriers and it’s kind of tough.”
