Eight new alders to join increasingly diverse Madison City Council Tuesday

“It’s exciting, and it’s very important,” Conklin said of the major upcoming decisions. “I think they might have left these decisions for the best people in charge.”

Alders are continuing to face the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, strapped finances, efforts to re-imagine the police department and demands for racial equity. They will also continue to explore questions about the structure of Madison’s local government.

In four advisory referendum questions, voters supported term limits for City Council members and keeping the size of the body. They rejected proposals to move to a higher-paid, full-time council whose members would serve longer terms.

Grant Foster, who ran unopposed for re-election to the District 15 seat, said the election prompted reflection on how the City Council can do its job most effectively.

“It’s really challenging to have that amount of turnover every two years,” said Foster, while noting that new voices can bring creativity, passion and energy.

With that can come burnout.

“Hopefully some folks are able to carve out the time to work on the things that drove them to run,” Foster said. “In my experience, it’s a lot of work and it’s really challenging and I’ve just seen a lot of alders run into those barriers and it’s kind of tough.”

