After four candidates withdrew their applications, eight people remain interested in filling the soon-to-be vacant District 13 seat on Madison’s City Council.
Ald. Sara Eskrich, who will hold the seat until the Council’s next meeting Aug. 7, announced her resignation July 25. She'ss the third alder leave early from the current term, joining Denise DeMarb and Mark Clear.
The Common Council Executive Committee will review the applications, interview candidates and make a recommendation to the City Council Monday. The CCEC meets at 6:30 p.m. in room 354 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The full council will vote on the appointment of one applicant Tuesday.
District 13 encompasses a diverse district that runs from Monroe Street to Lake Monona, bordered by Regent Street on the north and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum and Wingra Creek on the south.
Get to know the applicants:
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in in political science from UW-Madison in 1978, juris doctor degree in 1981
Job: Retired trial lawyer from Foley & Lardner, LLP, primarily focused on intellectual property and real estate cases
Experience: Currently serves as the chair Madison Public Library Foundation Board and leads Pinney Library capital campaign, member of Bay Creek Neighborhood Association Neighborhood Council
Previously served as a member of the city’s Plan Commission, Library Board, Alcohol License Review Committee, two other committees focused on UW-Madison development and alder redistricting committee following 1990 and 2000 census
“I am deeply committed to the city of Madison,” Arntsen said in a statement to the city. “My legal and community service experience has given me the skills to address and reconcile diverse interests to advance common goals.”
Arntsen said he would not run in the 2019 election.
Education: Bachelor of arts degree from Hunter College in New York in 2007, juris doctor degree from Marquette University Law School in 2013
Job: Murphy Desmond S.C. associate, represents clients in a range of real estate matters
Experience: Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association member, Creative Learning Preschool and Daycare board member, Madison Print Club board member, Madison Public Library Foundation’s Ex Libris Planning Committee
“The role of alder is a first line member of city government. The Common Council is the intersection of hyper local concerns and our City process,” Croake said in a statement to the city. “I would like to contribute to the robust engagement between our residents and the city that is a hallmark of the Madison tradition.”
Croake plans to run for election in 2019.
Education: Master of science degree in agricultural and applied economics from UW-Madison
Job: Senior talent buyer at FPC Live, the company formed from the merging of Majestic Live and Frank Productions
Experience: Started Tag Team Productions in 1992 (which became True Endeavors), has organized over 2,500 events in Madison venues, volunteer with Madison-based nonprofit Haiti Allies
“It’s my view that projects work best with input from the ground up, resulting in more buy-in and better outcomes,” Evers said in a statement to the city. “Personally, I would greatly enjoy working with the neighborhoods to ensure their voices are heard in the planning process.”
Evers is undecided on running for the District 13 seat in 2019.
Education: Bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and computer science from UW-Madison in 2008, master of science degree from Stanford in 2010, master degree in public policy from Stanford University in 2012
Job: Technical trainer at Epic
Experience: Current president of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, former Parkwood Hills Community Association president, former member of the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board
“I wish to serve as a city of Madison alderperson so that I can be a part of developing effective responses to issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, and improving our support of low-income residents in general,” Hoffert said.
Hoffert said that he is “seriously considering” running for election in 2019.
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in fine arts with a concentration in theater from Washington & Lee University, doctor of philosophy degree in communication arts from UW-Madison
Job: Marketing consultant and video producer at Voyageur Tourism Marketing
Experience: Member of several committees during the State Street Mall/Capitol Concourse project from 1973 to 1979
“I love the neighborhood I live in and care about its past heritage as the "Historic Greenbush" and its future as the Triangle/Monona Bay neighborhood, as well as the heritage and future of the current "Greenbush", Vilas, Regent Street, and Monroe Street neighborhoods,” Katz said in an application to the city. “I also care deeply about the city of Madison and its heritage and future.”
Katz did not specify if he would run for election in 2019 but said he would like to “continue to serve the residents of District 13” and the city beyond the length of the temporary appointment.
Education: Completed Union Electrical Apprenticeship, Wisconsin State Journeyman Electrical License
Job: Trades superintendent at UW-Madison’s Facilities Planning & Management's electric shop
Experience: Coaches youth hockey
“I have a lot of heart in this area. I’m seeing things that are not getting done,” Kiley said in a statement to the city. “So maybe I can make a difference.”
Kiley said he would consider running for election in 2019 if selected for the interim term.
Education: Madison West High School graduated, attended the University of Minnesota and Madison College
Job: Working in reception and administration at UW-Madison’s veterinary teaching hospital
Experience: Former neighborhood steering committee member for a proposed State Street redevelopment project
“I want to help Madison be more responsive to all its people, not just the ones with time (or interest) to be extra involved in local governance,” Stoebig said in a statement to the city. “I have been living and working in the downtown/campus/isthmus area for about a decade now, so I feel I have a good basis for understanding my district. I want to help folks feel connected to their community and have effective input in their local government.”
Stoebig is undecided on whether she will run for election in 2019.
Education: Degrees in history of science, medicine and technology and journalism from UW-Madison
Job: Technical writer at Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
Experience: Appointed by the State Supreme Court to the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners for a second term through 2020
“What I want to accomplish as alder is very simple: in the 13th District no voice goes unheard,” Younger said in a statement to the city.”
Younger expressed interest in running for election in 2019.