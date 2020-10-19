Effort to recall Tony Evers nears signature goal

Amid the last-minute swirl of campaign events and just two weeks before the presidential election, the prospect of yet another statewide contest in the near future is looking a bit more likely.

As a 60-day window to collect and submit 668,327 valid petition signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission comes to a close, Burlington area petition organizer Misty Polewczynski is confident her efforts to recall Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will come to fruition.

Polewczynski told the Racine Journal Times she had collected 623,000 signatures as of Thursday, about 45,000 signatures from the amount needed to trigger a statewide vote.

Polewczynski has until Oct. 27 to collect and successfully submit 668,327 valid petition signatures for each of the recall petitions for them to advance to statewide ballot. The threshold for both recall petitions is 25% of the votes cast in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. The four-year terms of office for Evers and Barnes, both Democrats, end in January 2023.