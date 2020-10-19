Effort to recall Tony Evers nears signature goal

Amid the last-minute swirl of campaign events and just two weeks before the presidential election, the prospect of yet another statewide contest in the near future is looking a bit more likely.
As a 60-day window to collect and submit 668,327 valid petition signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission comes to a close, Burlington area petition organizer Misty Polewczynski is confident her efforts to recall Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will come to fruition.
Polewczynski told the Racine Journal Times she had collected 623,000 signatures as of Thursday, about 45,000 signatures from the amount needed to trigger a statewide vote.
Polewczynski has until Oct. 27 to collect and successfully submit 668,327 valid petition signatures for each of the recall petitions for them to advance to statewide ballot. The threshold for both recall petitions is 25% of the votes cast in the November 2018 gubernatorial election. The four-year terms of office for Evers and Barnes, both Democrats, end in January 2023.
If enough valid signatures survive challenges and are certified, a statewide recall election would be held six weeks after the date on which the recall signatures were certified as sufficient. If more than one candidate seeks to appear on the ballot for each party, the original recall date becomes the primary, and the statewide general recall election would occur four weeks later.
The last time Wisconsin had a statewide recall election was in 2012, when former Republican Gov. Scott Walker beat Democratic challenger Tom Barrett.
Democrats and other recall organizers reported turning in about 1.9 million signatures that triggered the statewide recall election, including some 1 million signatures against Walker and about 845,000 against former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Polewczynski said her group, which has a Facebook page and a website, www.RecallEversNow.com, has a membership of 80,000 Wisconsin residents, at least half of which, she said, are “actively collecting petitions” in support of the recall effort.
Despite the recall effort nearing its goal, the Republican Party of Wisconsin says its current focus is on re-electing President Donald Trump two weeks from now.
“Given the Governor’s inability to keep Wisconsinites in Kenosha safe and deliver basic government functions, it’s no wonder that a group of citizens would be motivated to have new leadership in the Governor’s Office as soon as possible and work towards that end,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt. “We will continue to focus and urge others to focus on efforts on reelecting President Trump, because a Joe Biden presidency would be a disaster that would send our nation into further lawlessness and on the path to a socialist America.”
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has railed against the recall effort, saying that "trying to recall a governor with a 57% job approval rating in the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest is irresponsible and absurd."
But the recall effort isn't all good news for Republicans. Because of the recall effort, Wisconsin law allows Evers to raise unlimited funds for his campaign, which could help Democrats.
Evers already released a six-figure ad buy attacking Republicans for their handling of the pandemic.
Mary Bendorf, of the Village of South Wayne, collected signatures to recall Evers outside Blackhawk Technical College several hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak in Janesville Saturday. Attendees took a shuttle bus from the college to the nearby airport, where the president spoke.
Bendorf said the petition signaled a referendum on Evers and his response to statewide issues this year including the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing issues at the state Department of Workforce Development to address backlogged unemployment claims, and civil unrest in communities like Kenosha.
“Wisconsin residents are not happy with the way that Evers has been handing the state,” she said. “Especially with the riots and destruction … that’s been huge for a lot of people.”
The Racine Journal Times and Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
