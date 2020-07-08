Effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway officially starts

Rygiewicz said Rhodes-Conway did not keep the city safe when groups of demonstrators tore down statues, beat up state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and another man, and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23.

"The Sheriff said it was unsafe because of rioting and looting and senators getting beat up and things getting trashed and (the City-County Building) getting firebombs thrown in them," Rygiewicz said. "And nothing was done to stop that at that time."

Rygiewicz would not say how large his organization is, but said it is getting hundreds of likes a day on Facebook. He currently has a volunteer photographer and videographer working with him and said he is working on getting an office to base his organization.

“We got yard signs out. We got rally signs. We got T-shirts coming,” Rygiewicz said.

By next week, he expects to have “probably 1,000 people” volunteering to distribute the petitions. "It is circulating, and the people will be seeing it," he said.

Rygiewicz, who identifies as an Independent, said he thinks the recall movement will bring Democrats, Republicans and Independents in Madison together.