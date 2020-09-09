Effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway falls short

“We did not get enough,” he said in a Monday interview.

Rygiewicz provided the number of signatures he said he received, but the Wisconsin State Journal is not publishing it because the number could not be verified.

Rhodes-Conway has said in response to the recall effort that she is focused on serving Madison’s residents and is “not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”

Rhodes-Conway received backlash from protesters for not doing more to reform the Madison Police Department and for sympathizing with Madison police officers in a private video following the looting and unrest Downtown over the summer.

She’s also received criticism from supporters of the Madison Police Department because they felt the private delivery of the message to officers came across as disingenuous. Some, including Rygiewicz, said Rhodes-Conway did not do enough to protect the city during the destruction.

Despite frustration over the video, local activist organization Urban Triage, which has been a leader in many of the recent protests, said in a statement on Facebook that it did not support the recall because of its “pro-police agenda.”