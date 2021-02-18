Effort to place Vel Phillips statue on Capitol Square raises $125,000

Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, proposed the idea of honoring Phillips and her accomplishments following the protests and demonstrations over the summer. Damage to two existing statues — one of Civil War-era Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue symbolizing the state’s motto — occurred during the civil unrest.

Johnson described hearing from young people of color how they felt there was a lack of representation, so he got to work and created a community group to push for a statue of Phillips — a political and groundbreaking icon in Wisconsin.

Phillips, who died in 2018 at 95 years old, was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, be elected to the Milwaukee City Council and become a judge in Wisconsin.

She also served one term as secretary of state from 1979 to 1983, which was the highest elected office a Black person held here until Mandela Barnes was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.