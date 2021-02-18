Effort to place Vel Phillips statue on Capitol Square raises $125,000

Community organizers behind the effort to honor trailblazer Vel Phillips with a statue in her likeness at the Wisconsin State Capitol announced Thursday — Phillips’ birthday — that three groups have donated a total of $125,000 to the project.
With $25,000 from the State Bar of Wisconsin and $50,000 each from the Madison Community Foundation and Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, the Vel Phillips Statue Task Force is halfway toward its fundraising goal.
“Public support for the concept of the statue is already growing, but we can make history,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a press conference. “The completion of this statute would mark the first person of color memorialized on the state Capitol grounds. Let’s make that happen.”
Also, task force members announced the creation of an endowment fund to support students across the state.
“A statue and an endowment would continue the legacy of Vel Phillips by keeping an example in font of our citizens as someone who rose above discrimination and hate and led by strength, education and love,” task force member Dr. Patrick McBride said.
Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, proposed the idea of honoring Phillips and her accomplishments following the protests and demonstrations over the summer. Damage to two existing statues — one of Civil War-era Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue symbolizing the state’s motto — occurred during the civil unrest.
Johnson described hearing from young people of color how they felt there was a lack of representation, so he got to work and created a community group to push for a statue of Phillips — a political and groundbreaking icon in Wisconsin.
Phillips, who died in 2018 at 95 years old, was the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, be elected to the Milwaukee City Council and become a judge in Wisconsin.
She also served one term as secretary of state from 1979 to 1983, which was the highest elected office a Black person held here until Mandela Barnes was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.
“We’re hoping that as you consider giving and as you consider the possibility of this statue, it’s not just so we can add another first to her name, but it’s because some young person, some older person that didn’t have opportunity will drive by it and say, ‘Who is that?’” said Millie Coby, Phillips’ goddaugher. “And they will hear the story and be imparted with hope and opportunity and (optimism) about their life.”
The taskforce presented its proposal to the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board (SCERB) , which expressed support but didn’t formally approve the project, last month. A smaller group of committee members is reviewing the statute proposal with plans to present recommendations at the next full SCERB meeting.
The proposal identified the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol building as a potential exterior location for the new statue.
Phillips’ son, Michael, said he hopes a statue of his mother will “propel the idea that we can work together to solve the problems that face us today.”
“...that you can dream a big dream and you can make that dream real,” he said.
More information on the fundraising campaign can be found online on the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s website.
