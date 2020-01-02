Edgewood won't pursue compromise on athletic field, calls master plan 'unwieldy, awkward'

The Madison City Council could vote as early as Tuesday on a proposal that would clear the way for home games at Edgewood High School over neighborhood objections, but some are questioning why the school won’t pursue a compromise the neighbors support.

The compromise would allow games to be played on the athletic field only during the day, but Edgewood isn’t interested, saying that path requires the school to jump through extra hoops and remain stuck in an agreement that has become “unworkable.”

Edgewood is asking the City Council to scrap its master plan, a move that would allow the school to use its field for games. The city says the plan does not allow games at all.

But nearby residents and the local alderman want Edgewood to amend the master plan to allow for daytime games only. They say the plan contains agreements that protect the neighborhood, and they see amending it as a compromise that allows for some games while preserving the quiet character and atmosphere of their neighborhood.

Edgewood, however, wants to get rid of the entire master plan. Edgewood High School president Michael Elliott said in an interview that having the plan has become burdensome because it gives the city the power to nitpick the school’s campus.