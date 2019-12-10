Edgewood suffers another setback in attempt to host home games on its field

Conflict over the athletic field began last spring when Edgewood was issued two notices of ordinance violations for games it held there. In August, Edgewood asked to repeal its master plan and filed a federal lawsuit alleging the city discriminated against it on religious grounds by treating it differently than other schools in the area.

Neighbors have also joined the fight over the field, arguing that games bring heightened traffic and noise to their neighborhood. A handful who have organized in support of the master plan were at Monday’s meeting with stickers on their clothes that read “No Exit.”

In a statement, the group, called No New Stadium, said it was happy the commission “chose not to strip away our neighborhood’s ability to defend itself against threats to its health and well-being.”

‘Public welfare’ vs. city law

Ald. Tag Evers, whose 13th District includes Edgewood, said the master plan represents years of negotiating with adjacent neighborhoods, including agreements related to stormwater management, access to Lake Wingra and limits on parking, noise and lighting, among others.

He said the master plan should be maintained because it better protects the welfare of his residents, as opposed to city ordinances alone.