After a heated months-long battle with the city of Madison over whether Edgewood High School’s athletic field can be used to host games, the Catholic school filed a federal lawsuit against the city Wednesday alleging religious discrimination.
The lawsuit argues that Madison has imposed city ordinances in an “arbitrary, unequal and unlawful” way by restricting the use of Edgewood’s athletic field to only team practice and gym classes, and refusing to give the school an electrical permit to add lights to the field.
“All of the city’s public high schools and the University of Wisconsin-Madison share the same zoning classification as Edgewood, yet the City is imposing these restrictions on Edgewood alone,” the lawsuit states.
In a statement, Edgewood said it needed to file the lawsuit to meet a deadline, and is still interested in other options with the city.
This past spring, the city’s zoning department issued Edgewood two notices of ordinance violations for hosting athletic competitions on its field, including a girls’ soccer game, after the city’s zoning administrator said the school’s master plan prohibits the school from using the field for athletic contests.
Madison’s Zoning Board of Appeals upheld that interpretation of city law at a July meeting that drew some 170 people, most in support of allowing games on the field, but some neighbors who argued competitions bring traffic, noise and environmental concerns. The lawsuit also appeals the zoning board's decision.
Wording in the school’s master plan describes the intended use of the field as being for athletic practices and gym classes -- without mentioning competitions.
Edgewood’s attorneys have contended that wasn’t meant to be an exhaustive list of uses, while residents have suggested games were intentionally left out to allay neighbors who have become frustrated with the increased use of the field since it was upgraded in 2015.
Residents of the surrounding Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood have organized against Edgewood's attempts to improve the field further -- especially a 2017 plan that would have added stadium seating, lights, a sound system and permanent bathrooms -- arguing that the field disrupts their quiet neighborhood. Many put signs in their yard reading, "No new stadium."
Edgewood requested to repeal its master plan Aug. 3, which would have allowed it to host competitions as other area high schools are allowed to do.
Madison’s public high schools do not have master plans, while UW-Madison does. In the federal complaint, Edgewood identifies 11 facilities that UW-Madison uses for activities not specified in its master plan.
The facilities listed include the Near West Fields, the Near East Fields, the Natatorium and the Goodman Softball Complex, which it states are all used for competitions without that use being specified in UW's master plan.
Edgewood argues it is being discriminated against on the basis of religion because it is being treated differently than secular schools in the area.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had initially sponsored Edgewood’s request to repeal the master plan but withdrew her support in light of the lawsuit.
"The City of Madison does not discriminate against any religion,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Wednesday. “Edgewood High School is free to pursue the repeal of its Master Plan utilizing normal city processes.”
Another example of alleged discrimination outlined in the lawsuit is Madison’s refusal to give Edgewood an electrical permit to install outdoor lights on its field. According to the complaint, Edgewood’s lighting application was found to be in compliance with the city’s lighting and zoning ordinances, and was approved earlier this year, but the school has still not received its permit.
City Attorney Michael May said the city does not believe it has violated Edgewood’s religious rights.
“It is disappointing that Edgewood chose the route of a lawsuit rather than following the City’s zoning process as other landowners do,” May said.
In its statement, Edgewood said it filed the lawsuit when it did because it wanted to "preserve its ability to challenge the Zoning Board of Appeals decision" that was made in July. The school needed to appeal within 30 days of when that decision was filed, according to the lawsuit.
Edgewood said it was disappointed to learn that the mayor pulled her support, especially since Rhodes-Conway and May were the ones who had recommended Edgewood repeal its master plan. Edgewood said it told the mayor and city attorney's office weeks ago that it needed to file this lawsuit before the master plan repeal came before the City Council for a vote to meet its deadline.
"It is our hope that the Council will still pass the ordinance, but we are reviewing all of our options for ensuring that our students are treated equally," Edgewood said.
Another option available to Edgewood would be to apply to modify its master plan to include athletic competitions as an intended use of its field. At July’s meeting, Zoning Board of Appeals members encouraged Edgewood to go through this process so they could get the community on board.
In the lawsuit, Edgewood contends that it has the right to play games on its own field, as it has been doing “lawfully and openly” for nearly 100 years.
The request to repeal Edgewood’s master plan is scheduled to go before city council Sept. 3.