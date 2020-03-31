Edgewood High School seeks city OK for lights at athletic field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A lack of any limit on night games "runs counter to the hope I had that Edgewood would go slow and seek to rebuild trust with their immediate neighbors," he said, and he's asked Elliott to delay the school's application.

'Disruptive noise'

Rachel Fields, president of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, said that "nearby neighbors already experience disruptive noise from Edgewood's field during the daytime. Allowing Edgewood to install lights will extend that disruption into the night and invite even larger crowds. We hope the city decides to prioritize the impact on nearby households and denies Edgewood's request for a permit."

Vilas Neighborhood Association president Sarah Bahauddin said the association is surveying residents to see how they feel about the proposal.

The Plan Commission is scheduled to consider Edgewood's request on May 11, but it's unclear whether or how the meeting will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning Division staff will provide a report prior to the commission meeting, principal planner Kevin Firchow said.