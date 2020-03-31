Edgewood High School seeks city OK for lights at athletic field

Edgewood High School is seeking city permission to add lights to its on-campus athletic field, the latest move in a long-running saga to improve the Goodman Athletic Complex.
The private Catholic school, which hasn't played a home football game in two decades due to a lack of lights, sparked a controversy that divided the neighborhood in 2017 with a proposal for $1.5 million in improvements, including lighting and a sound system, seating, team rooms, restrooms, concessions, a ticket booth, storage and a press box.
The school was unable to move forward amid opposition from many residents who said increased use of the field would disrupt the quiet character of their neighborhood.
At one point, Edgewood filed a federal lawsuit alleging the city discriminated on religious grounds by treating it differently than other high schools. The city said Edgewood's master plan, which it entered voluntarily, prohibited hosting games on the field, but Madison's public high school games were allowed because those schools don't have master plans.
In October, the City Council approved an ordinance requiring Edgewood to get the city's OK before adding lights to its field.
The council approved the repeal of Edgewood's master plan in January, paving the way for daytime games but leaving the possibility of night games an open question. Edgewood dropped its lawsuit the following month in what it called a good-faith effort to resolve the issue of lighting.
Now, Edgewood has submitted a conditional-use application to add high-efficiency LED lights that exceed city requirements for glow, glare and spill to meet the safety and athletic needs of its students and conference and attract more students, school president Michael Elliott said in a March 11 letter to the school community. No other new uses are being sought.
Edgewood’s attorney, Matt Lee, said the school sent its pre-application notice for the lights to Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, the two proximate neighborhood associations, and the Monroe Street Business Association on Feb. 10.
Evers said Tuesday night that he hadn't had time to review the proposal, "but it does appear at first glance to be much the same as Edgewood’s initial efforts to amend their master plan to allow night games."
A lack of any limit on night games "runs counter to the hope I had that Edgewood would go slow and seek to rebuild trust with their immediate neighbors," he said, and he's asked Elliott to delay the school's application.
'Disruptive noise'
Rachel Fields, president of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, said that "nearby neighbors already experience disruptive noise from Edgewood's field during the daytime. Allowing Edgewood to install lights will extend that disruption into the night and invite even larger crowds. We hope the city decides to prioritize the impact on nearby households and denies Edgewood's request for a permit."
Vilas Neighborhood Association president Sarah Bahauddin said the association is surveying residents to see how they feel about the proposal.
The Plan Commission is scheduled to consider Edgewood's request on May 11, but it's unclear whether or how the meeting will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning Division staff will provide a report prior to the commission meeting, principal planner Kevin Firchow said.
The Goodman Athletic Complex, with a 450-seat grandstand, is located in a Campus Institutional District, Edgewood's application says. Among other things, both "indoor and outdoor sports and recreational facilities" and "other uses related to the institution's primary mission" are allowed in the district, the application says.
The complex is next to 561 on-campus parking spaces and additional parking.
LED lighting
Edgewood wants to install four light poles, all either 68 or 80 feet tall, each using LED lighting, the application says. The existing permitted uses often already occur during the evening in late spring, summer and early fall when natural light is sufficient. The lighting would create flexibility by allowing activities now held before school hours to take place later in the day, it says.
The proposal uses the same LED lights and technology recently approved for Burr Jones Park on the East Side in 2019, Madison Memorial High School in 2018, and the UW-Madison tennis facilities in 2018, the application says.
The school says it will moderate use of lights by time of year, time of sunset and on-field light conditions. The technology would allow automatic turn-off at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 11 p.m. on weekends. The school anticipates lights would be turned off sooner on most nights, but may run past the turn-off times to accommodate some activities, including playoff games, overtime periods, weather delays or health and safety delays.
