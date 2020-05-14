Edgewood High School president ‘evaluating all options’ following Plan Commission denial of lights

Elliott said Edgewood was amenable to all the conditions.

Edgewood’s plans to add improvements to its field has fomented controversy in the neighborhood for years. Those opposed to the school’s proposal to add lights fear the addition of night games will lead to increased traffic and noise, especially for those whose homes are located on the neighboring streets to the west and north sides of the campus.

“The installation of lights at the Edgewood High School field would be a serious threat to our quality of life, and to the use and value of our property,” Gail Martinelli, a resident of West Lawn Avenue, said.

At Monday’s meeting, 938 speakers registered on the Edgewood item with about 52 people speaking. Most of the speakers were against the proposal, though many registered their support but did not speak at the meeting.

Supporters who submitted comments in writing to the Plan Commission say that Edgewood is an asset to the city and allowing night games would contribute positively to the community.

“We believe this is a good thing for our children, our community and our sense of spirit and enthusiasm as a city,” Monroe Street resident Lainie Goldsmith said.

