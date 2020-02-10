Edgewood High School drops lawsuit against Madison, plans to apply for field lights

Edgewood High School dropped a federal lawsuit against the city of Madison Monday after a year long conflict over the use of the school's athletic field.
Michael Elliott, the high school's president, said in an email to Edgewood supporters Monday that the school voluntarily decided to dismiss the lawsuit as a "good faith effort to try and resolve the issue of lighting on its on-campus athletic field without further litigation." Elliott said the school is beginning the application process for field lights.
The lawsuit alleged that the city discriminated against the private Catholic school on religious grounds by treating it differently than other high schools in the area.
The city had said the Edgewood's master plan prohibited the school from hosting games on its field, but Madison's public high schools were allowed because they do not have master plans. Madison's City Council approved repeal of the Edgewood's master plan in January, paving the way for daytime games but leaving the possibility of night games and open question.
Many neighbors of the school have long opposed night games and field upgrades, including lights, expanded seating and a sound system — even forming a grassroots group called No New Stadium. They've been frustrated with increased use of the field, which they say has disrupted the quiet character of their neighborhood with noise and traffic. They don't want to see that problem exacerbated with night games.
In part because of neighbors' concerns, the council in October approved an ordinance that requires Edgewood to get the city's OK before adding lights to its field.
Elliott said he expects the city will approve the necessary permits for Edgewood to install lights before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
But some members of the City Council and the city's Plan Commission have been sympathetic to neighbors' concerns in the past, so the lighting application could see a bumpy road.
The federal lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Edgewood can refile it and the city can argue using the same defenses.
"While it is Edgewood’s sincere hope to not have to restart the litigation in the future, that option remains available to us as a last resort, if necessary," Elliott said.