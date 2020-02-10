Edgewood High School drops lawsuit against Madison, plans to apply for field lights

Edgewood High School dropped a federal lawsuit against the city of Madison Monday after a year long conflict over the use of the school's athletic field.

Michael Elliott, the high school's president, said in an email to Edgewood supporters Monday that the school voluntarily decided to dismiss the lawsuit as a "good faith effort to try and resolve the issue of lighting on its on-campus athletic field without further litigation." Elliott said the school is beginning the application process for field lights.

The lawsuit alleged that the city discriminated against the private Catholic school on religious grounds by treating it differently than other high schools in the area.

The city had said the Edgewood's master plan prohibited the school from hosting games on its field, but Madison's public high schools were allowed because they do not have master plans. Madison's City Council approved repeal of the Edgewood's master plan in January, paving the way for daytime games but leaving the possibility of night games and open question.

