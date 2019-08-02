After being denied the ability to host sports competitions, Edgewood High School is asking the city to terminate the master plan for the campus, which would open up the possibility of playing games and matches on its field.
The City Council will decide whether to repeal the master plan. The city says the plan prohibits the private Catholic school from hosting games or matches on the Goodman Athletic Complex, which is a position that was upheld by the Zoning Board of Appeal last month.
A resolution repealing the master plan will be introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. It is expected to go before the Plan Commission before returning to the council in early September.
Ald. Tag Evers, who represents the Near West Side district that includes Edgewood, opposes the repeal of the master plan, saying the school should go through an amendment process to the master plan if it wants to host competitions.
"My concern is that when you do away with (the master plan) that we are in some ways undermining an important process," he said.
Evers also took issue with the school wanting to step away from a plan it entered into voluntarily after he said neighborhood residents spent "countless hours" negotiating and providing feedback on the plan before it was approved in 2014.
Matt Lee, an attorney representing Edgewood, cited a letter from City Attorney Michael May and said the school was invited by the city to terminate the master plan, "which would place it on equal footing with other high schools."
On July 11, the zoning board sided with the city and zoning administrator Matt Tucker's reading of the master plan that only physical education classes and practices can be held on the field. Edgewood officials disagreed with that position, arguing the school has a right to host competitions and has been doing such since 1927.
This spring, Edgewood High School held soccer matches on the field, resulting in the city issuing notices for ordinance violations that the school then appealed to the board.
After the appeal denial, School President Michael Elliott had said Edgewood officials intended to explore further options, including having the school "walk away" from the plan now or wait until it expires, which is set to happen in 2025.
On Monday, the presidents of Edgewood High School, Edgewood College and Edgewood Campus School sent a letter to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city's planning director requesting the master plan be repealed. At their request, Rhodes-Conway is sponsoring the resolution to repeal the master plan.
The repeal, though, would mean Edgewood loses the rights to future development activities included in the master plan. Instead, the school would have to go through an approval process for further developments.
The effort to hold athletic competitions also follows recent interest by the school to add more seating, lighting and a sound system to the field — a plan that has faced stiff opposition from some neighbors.