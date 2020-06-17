Edgewood appeals Plan Commission’s decision over field lights

If the commission had denied the application outright, Edgewood would have had to wait at least 12 months to file a new application.

Madison’s City Council is scheduled to hear the school’s appeal at its July 14 meeting after being introduced at the council’s Tuesday meeting. Reversing the Plan Commission’s decision would require 14 votes, or a two-thirds majority, of the City Council.

Though Plan Commission staff found the school meets standards to install lights, commission members concluded that the lights would negatively affect the properties surrounding the school.

Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, said in an email that five years ago Edgewood said the field would be used for practices but is now pushing to hold 40 to 60 night games per year. He said a compromise would require Edgewood to “return to its biblical values of truth, compassion, justice, partnership and community.”