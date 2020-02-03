Economic development head Melissa Hughes looks to take agency in new direction

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s fourth CEO, Melissa "Missy" Hughes, said Monday her first four months have been spent developing a new direction for the state's top economic development agency.

The shift in direction, which Hughes and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have said entails a greater focus on small businesses and rural communities, rather than on controversial deals like the one for the massive Foxconn project, is reflective of Hughes as a departure from previous leaders of the embattled WEDC since its 2011 creation.

In a Monday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hughes gave credit to her predecessor Mark Hogan, who she said established many of the department's processes and procedures, many of which were in response to annual audits from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

"He did a terrific job setting the stage for me," Hughes said, adding that part of that entailed assuring the public that the department, which came under criticism for being influenced by political considerations during former Gov. Scott Walker's administration, is operating independently.