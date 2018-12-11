Construction on a five-story boutique hotel on the 900 block of East Washington Avenue is underway, and developer Curt Brink is proposing to build an 11-story office building with commercial space next door.
Neighbors can weigh in and learn more about the project at a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at 945 E. Washington Ave. Alds. Ledell Zellers and Marsha Rummel and developers Curt and Matt Brink will be in attendance.
In 2002, Curt Brink, along with investors Jim and Marlene Korb, bought a 4.3 acre site at 901 E. Washington Ave., the former home of the Mautz Paint factory. Last year, Brink received approval to turn the historic Kleuter building on the property into a 144-room hotel and restaurant known as Hotel Indigo.
The hotel is slated to open in April of next year and is just the first phase for the block, named “Archipelago Village.” Now Brink, along with his primary partners, the Korbs, are proposing a 11-story office building next to the hotel and a parking garage on site.
Because it is over five stories, the project would require a conditional use approval. Buildings at 910 E. Main Street, 924 E. Main Street, and 945 E. Washington Avenue would be demolished, a blog from Rummel says.
Jack Kear, the co-chair of the Preservation & Development Committee for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, said in October that while he didn’t have any information on the proposed office tower, generally, “neighborhood interest is more in developing the East Wash corridor.” At that time, the proposed tower was 13 stories, and he predicted that residents would bring up concerns on topics like traffic.
Patrick Heck, a council member of the TLNA, similarly did not know many details of Brink’s office proposal in October, but also said traffic would be a likely neighborhood concern. He noted that a nearby Stone House proposal for the 11-story apartment building on the 1000 block originally called for a 10-story office building.
“I think that the neighbors were particularly concerned about the office proposal because of the likelihood of a lot of cars coming and going at the same time — effectively at rush hour,” Heck said.