East-side development proposal prompts debate over housing needs and retail space

On Monday, city staffer Tim Parks said staff recommended approval of the project and that the project could have even been built to greater height.

The commission voted 5-3 to place the proposal on file without prejudice, which means that Krupp and his team could reapply anytime in the future.

The district’s alder, Grant Foster, was the most vocal opponent of the proposal. Foster told the commission that while he is in favor of more housing, he believes the lack of commercial space hinders the walkability of the neighborhood.

The Cottage Grove Road plan — developed in 2017 and 2018 before the pandemic — says area residents “want a walkable, bike friendly, interesting neighborhood with appropriate development.”

Krupp said circumstances even before the pandemic pointed toward commercial space not being successful in that area. He balked at the idea that residents will greatly utilize major retail attached to housing at this time.

“The Royster space has 16,000 square feet of vacant commercial space,” Krupp said. “I just don’t see how more commercial is important to the future of that neighborhood considering the trends even before COVID-19.”