East and West Towne malls to get $318,000 to settle property assessment lawsuit

The owners of East Towne and West Towne malls will get a $317,825 payment under a tentative deal to settle litigation that city assessments on the properties were too high in 2019 and 2020.

Madison Joint Venture LLC., which owns the malls, challenges the assessments and eventually filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court over the city assessment for East Towne and West Towne for those tax years.

The settlement, recommended by the city attorney and assessor, would reduce East Towne's value from $63.72 million to $63.2 million for 2019, and from $63.72 million to $62.4 million in 2020, according to a resolution to be introduced Tuesday by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and two City Council members. It would reduce West Towne's value from $88.9 million to $85.23 million in 2019, and from $88.9 million to $80.28 million in 2020.

The resolution authorizes a $317,825.43 total tax refund, which will initially be paid by the city. The city's actual share is $129,026, and other taxing jurisdictions -- Dane County, the Madison School District and Madison Area Technical College -- will reimburse the city for their shares of the settlement.