East and West Towne malls to get $318,000 to settle property assessment lawsuit

The owners of East Towne and West Towne malls will get a $317,825 payment under a tentative deal to settle litigation that city assessments on the properties were too high in 2019 and 2020.
Madison Joint Venture LLC., which owns the malls, challenges the assessments and eventually filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court over the city assessment for East Towne and West Towne for those tax years.
The settlement, recommended by the city attorney and assessor, would reduce East Towne's value from $63.72 million to $63.2 million for 2019, and from $63.72 million to $62.4 million in 2020, according to a resolution to be introduced Tuesday by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and two City Council members. It would reduce West Towne's value from $88.9 million to $85.23 million in 2019, and from $88.9 million to $80.28 million in 2020.
The resolution authorizes a $317,825.43 total tax refund, which will initially be paid by the city. The city's actual share is $129,026, and other taxing jurisdictions -- Dane County, the Madison School District and Madison Area Technical College -- will reimburse the city for their shares of the settlement.
For both tax years, the malls experienced declining tenants and reduction of sales as a result of increased on-line shopping and closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution says. The city set the assessments and its Board of Review sustained them based on the best and current available information available. Madison Joint Venture brought the lawsuit under state statue as a claim for excessive assessment for both tax years, it says.
"Based on the additional appraisal and income and expenses submitted to the city for both malls and tax years 2019 and 2020, it is appropriate therefore to reduce the 2019 and 2020 assessed values of both East Towne and West Towne Malls," the resolution says.
"Our initial assessments were not off the mark, but rather represented the best valuation we could provide with the data at hand," city assessor Michelle Drea said. "The new assessments are supportable in light of the new information provided and taking into consideration the economic conditions of select retail property over the past few years."
The mall owners could not be reached for comment.
The resolution, which will be referred to the city's Finance Committee and considered by the council at a later date, would: approves the settlement; authorize the city attorney to sign it; approve the payment in total of approximately $317,825; and establish the city’s share of the settlement at $129,026.