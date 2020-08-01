Early research shows fewer inmates flattened COVID-19 curve at Dane County Jail

As of May 31, there were 52 cases in the jail among inmates. With a population at the time of approximately 378, that would mean the jail had an estimated 14% rate of infection. With a population of 644 in mid-March, Eason estimates there would have been closer to 90 cases of COVID-19 in the jail.

“If they didn't decarcerate, there would be a lot more people with COVID,” Eason said.

Given that the virus spreads by droplets and that the primary mode of transmission for it is through close contact from person-to-person, it would make sense that more people would be infected if the jail population were higher.

For example, one infected person in one of the large dormitory-style housing pods in the Public Safety Building would compromise up to 49 other inmates in addition to deputies who work with that unit. In addition to the 50-person pods, inmates in the PSB could also be held in a split housing unit that holds 24 or 28 people. Those units share a dining area.