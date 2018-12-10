In an attempt to get ahead of a burgeoning "festival fatigue" problem, a Madison commission regulating street use events is considering policies that would limit them in a newly created downtown zone and add to the criteria for approving permits.
Kelli Lamberty, the city’s community events coordinator, has said that Madison is at capacity for street use events — which involve the use of any public way, street, highway, sidewalk, terrace, alley, bicycle path or public square — and events in city parks.
Many of these events are located on the isthmus, creating traffic, public transportation and safety challenges. Though events can cause inconveniences, some have become integral to Madison’s identity and are well loved in the community.
“I think it does a good job of balancing those competing resources,” Lamberty said of the proposed ordinance changes. “I think it also emphasizes that we don’t want to get rid of events.”
However, downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, and event organizers are concerned the new rules would mean altering or cutting short favored events such as Maxwell Street Days, the three-day sidewalk sale predominantly located on State Street.
The proposed ordinance would create rules for street closures in the new downtown zone — roughly between Blair Street on the east and Park Street on the west — and allow the commission to consider the overall number of permitted events and other activities happening in the city when considering an application for a street use event.
Currently, the ordinance does not explicitly discuss how events affect public transit, the overall strain on city services or overlapping events on the weekend. The amendment makes it clear that the commission can consider size, location, route, duration of an event in addition to traffic and safety.
The proposed changes would also give the city a way to cancel an event before it starts if there is an emergency situation, such as the widespread flooding that occurred in August.
The proposed downtown zone includes the core of the isthmus, which is where many of the street use events like runs, walks and parades occur. It does not include the Capitol Square, the 100 blocks off the Square and the 200 blocks of Martin King Jr. Boulevard, between the City-County and Madison Municipal buildings.
Under the proposed downtown zone, the city would not close arterial or collector, lower capacity, streets on weekdays. On weekends, the policy would mandate that runs, walks and parades must start by 8 a.m. on Saturday and by 9 a.m. on Sunday. Events that obey traffic signals and city-sponsored events would be excluded from the restrictions on arterial streets.
“I think it will be really helpful as far as the events we have on the isthmus and being able to use these policies to really try and help with that balance of providing for events that people enjoy and really want to participate in but acknowledging we have our residents who live here all year round,” Lamberty said.
The city also would not close the 200 through 600 blocks of State Street at any time on weekdays. Closures on these blocks would only be considered on weekends.
For events that close any portion of State Street, the city would exclude closing the cross streets of Gorham, Johnson, Dayton and Fairchild unless the closure follows the downtown zone rules and the event organizer agrees to a traffic management plan.
The draft policy also prohibits runs, walks and parades during UW-Madison’s moving days from Aug. 12 through Labor Day. The full closure of John Nolen Drive would not be allowed except for city-sponsored events such as Ride the Drive.
Lamberty said the the current recommendations are a first phase of improvements meant to address immediate needs. She said a second phase will address more complicated issues such as political demonstrations, nonprofit events, parking restrictions during events and consolidating the parade and street use permitting process.
‘Non starter’
Under the proposed changes, runs like the Madison Mini Marathon would not be allowed because it falls during the two-week moving window. Certain runs that start past 8 or 9 a.m. on the weekend, such as Crazylegs, would also not be allowed or would need to alter their start times.
Also, the three-day Maxwell Street Days sidewalk sale would not be allowed to operate on State Street on Friday. Amy Moore, the president of the Greater State Street Business Association, said many businesses have come to rely on Maxwell Street Days and would be negatively affected by shortening the time frame.
“This event has been going on for 40 plus years,” Moore, who also owns Little Luxuries at 230 State Street, said at a Street Use Staff Commission meeting Wednesday. “This ordinance and the proposal appears to us, as an organization, to work against retail.”
Verveer said limiting Maxwell Street Days is a “non starter” for him.
“We have to change that,” Verveer said.
He also said policymakers should be the ones to decide the specifics of the downtown zone and not commission members and suggested implementing a system that would grandfather in legacy events.
However, Madison Metro Transit planner Katie Sellner pointed out the challenges of defining what constitutes a legacy event.
“If we think even two or three years ago, the number of events that we would still have that would be grandfathered in would still put us in a position where we’re at right now, where for many of us we feel we’re at or beyond capacity,” Sellner said.