Earlier peaceful protest draws more than 1,000 demanding justice for George Floyd

A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered peacefully on the state Capitol grounds in Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The protest, which shut down traffic at multiple intersections around the Capitol and later moved down East Washington Avenue, was organized in response to Floyd’s death — an incident those in the crowd decried as all-to-familiar for people of color.

A large crowd protesting Floyd's death gathered later Downtown and stayed late into the night, destroying property and looting stores while police used tear gas and pepper spray to try to quell the riot. Some in the crowd torched a police cruiser and threw water bottles and rocks at police.

But the earlier protest was largely peaceful, with people listening to speeches and marching with signs -- all focused on their frustration over how people of color are treated by police.