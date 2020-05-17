During quarantine, pollsters see heightened interest

With many people holed up at home over the last two months, the Marquette University Law School poll has seen a jump in response rates for its pandemic-era surveys.
But the statewide public opinion survey is not the only poll that has logged changes among its respondents' approach to questionnaires since mid-March, when individuals across Wisconsin and the nation faced shelter-in-place orders as officials worked to combat the novel coronavirus.
While part of the reason for the heightened interest in being involved in surveys could be increased availability of respondents — people are at home with little to do — Ashley Kirzinger of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation said response rates appear to depend on the topic. People are more likely to want to share their answers on COVID-19, specifically.
For coronavirus-related polls, she said people who take Kaiser's national survey are answering on the first call rather than the fourth or fifth and are "really eager to share what they're experiencing and their own fears and how it's impacting their households."
But if a poll is on a separate topic, "we're not seeing the same bump," she said.
"What great polling does is give people a voice and people have wanted to tell their stories around coronavirus," said Kirzinger, the associate director of public opinion and survey research.
Easier to reach
In Wisconsin, Marquette poll director Charles Franklin said the response rate — number of people who completed interviews compared to the number called — logged a more than 150% increase.
Prior to the end of March, when pollsters were in the field from the 24th through the 29th, Franklin said the average response rate was 2-3%. But in both the March poll and the May poll, in which results were released this week, the rate was around 8%.
Once people answered the calls, Franklin said, more individuals than usual also agreed to follow through with the entire survey. While the typical completion rate is 50-55%, he said, the last two surveys have had an 80% rate.
"Not only are more people at home, so they answer the phone, but also once they answer they’re much more willing to talk," he said.
For both the Marquette poll and Kaiser's COVID-19 surveys, which are conducted by reaching a mix of cell phones and landlines, directors noticed a change in respondents pretty quickly, though Kirzinger declined to publicly share response rates.
Kirzinger, whose team was in the field at the end of March and twice in April, said officials noticed the shift "almost immediately" as more people wanted to share their perspectives.
Unusual interest
This sort of interest isn't something pollsters typically see.
For Kirzinger, whose work mostly deals with health care topics, the last couple months have been "the only time nationally that we've seen this kind of universal experience" in responses.
But she noted that in more targeted polling following natural disasters, such as hurricanes in Houston and Puerto Rico, she saw similar willingness among people to share their experience with pollsters.
Meanwhile, the Marquette poll has witnessed declining response rates since it first started surveying people in 2012.
At that time, the response rate was routinely around 7%, Franklin said. But the fall in the years since has come as telemarketing and scam calls have become more and more of a problem. The poll's 2% average pre-coronavirus, he said, was in line with the industry average of 2-3%.
To make up for the declining response rate and maintain the sample's quality, pollsters have weighted data to compensate for non-responses, Franklin noted.
While some might be concerned that a jump in the response rate would "upset the apple cart" by shifting the sample's political or demographic composition, he said samples of surveys from March and May "look at least as good as the average of our samples through 2019."
Into recovery
As states begin reopening — including Wisconsin, where the Supreme Court this week struck down Gov. Tony Evers' administration's stay-at-home order — it's unclear how long this new shift in polling will remain.
Franklin noted one big question is how long it takes people to return to their "normal habits" and routines, something he anticipates would be a relatively slow process.
The latest poll, released before the court order, found that if the extended stay-at-home order was lifted now, most respondents said they wouldn't be comfortable attending worship services (52% uncomfortable), eating in a restaurant (57%), or going to a major sporting event, concert or play (73%).
Still, he said he wouldn't anticipate the response rate would remain at around 8% "as people return to their normal lives" because they'll be out and about more and self-isolating less in the future.
Kirzinger, whose team is in the field this week surveying respondents, said she was hopeful the interest would continue going forward.
"People have really strong opinions and still a lot of fears surrounding economic anxiety, so I’d imagine people would still want to share those with pollsters so they’re heard by policymakers," she said.
