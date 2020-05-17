During quarantine, pollsters see heightened interest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With many people holed up at home over the last two months, the Marquette University Law School poll has seen a jump in response rates for its pandemic-era surveys.

But the statewide public opinion survey is not the only poll that has logged changes among its respondents' approach to questionnaires since mid-March, when individuals across Wisconsin and the nation faced shelter-in-place orders as officials worked to combat the novel coronavirus.

While part of the reason for the heightened interest in being involved in surveys could be increased availability of respondents — people are at home with little to do — Ashley Kirzinger of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation said response rates appear to depend on the topic. People are more likely to want to share their answers on COVID-19, specifically.

For coronavirus-related polls, she said people who take Kaiser's national survey are answering on the first call rather than the fourth or fifth and are "really eager to share what they're experiencing and their own fears and how it's impacting their households."

But if a poll is on a separate topic, "we're not seeing the same bump," she said.