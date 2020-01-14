Dueling Republican, Democratic packages show bipartisanship on criminal justice reform fading

One of those Republicans, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said in a statement she decided to focus on the Republican bills because they have strong support in the Legislature. Sanfelippo said he expects the majority of the Republican bills will pass the Legislature this session.

Tougher approach

The GOP’s legislation would toughen the state’s approach to crime. Among other things, the bills would require the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking a person’s extended supervision, parole or probation if the person is charged with a crime while under any of those programs. They would also prohibit certain violent criminals — those convicted of any violent felony or misdemeanor — from qualifying for early release from prison or early discharge from probation.

Under current law, for example, a number of violent offenses remain eligible for early release programs, such as child trafficking and abuse, bank robbery, arson and armed burglary. One of the proposed Republican bills would exclude offenders guilty of such crimes from being eligible for early release.