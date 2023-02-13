All Wisconsinites cited or convicted of driving while intoxicated would have to use ignition interlock devices under a measure Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday as part of his two-year spending proposal.

The governor's proposal to make courts require the devices, which ensure a vehicle only starts if the driver passes a breathalyzer test, comes after the Republican-led Legislature rejected a recent GOP-written proposal to increase the devices' use in Wisconsin.

Evers will formally introduce the measure as part of his 2023-25 biennial budget proposal on Wednesday. In past years, Republicans have stripped hundreds of provisions from Evers' proposals and started over from scratch.

State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts, even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially, have typically failed.

Wisconsin is one of seven states that have no statewide requirements regarding ignition interlock devices, but judges can order offenders to install one at their discretion, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty states and Washington, D.C., require all offenders, including first-time ones, to install a device.

Of the more than 4.2 million licensed drivers in Wisconsin, 770,000 had at least one OWI citation or conviction as of the end of 2021, according to the Department of Transportation. The average blood-alcohol concentration for people cited with an OWI last year was 0.15%, almost twice the legal limit.

Some advocates for tougher drunken driving laws blame the Tavern League of Wisconsin, a lobbying and industry group that bills itself as “the largest trade association in the United States to exclusively represent the interests of licensed beverage retailers.”

In the 2019-20 session, lawmakers released 2019 Senate Bill 384, which would have required courts to limit many people convicted of operating while intoxicated to operating vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device. The bipartisan measure, which the Tavern League opposed, passed the Senate but didn't receive a vote in the Assembly.

The Tavern League did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Evers' proposal.

One of the co-authors of the rejected bill in 2019, Sen. Andre Jacque, said in December that he's working on a new bill that would permit people to obtain an ignition interlock restricted license. Such a license would allow people with OWI convictions to drive anywhere as long as they can prove they are sober. That license would allow more freedom than occupational licenses, which only allow drivers to go certain places, and wouldn't take as long to receive, Jacque said.

Jacque was also not immediately available to comment on Evers' proposal.