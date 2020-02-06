Drop in UW water use attributed to 'cumulative effect' of transition to efficient fixtures

Annual water use at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has declined over the past decade with a transition to more efficient fixtures the likely cause.

Data from the Madison Water Utility show that UW-Madison, currently the largest customer of the utility, used 941.6 million gallons of water in 2010. In 2019, that water use dropped to 836.3 million gallons.

Nathan Jandl, assistant director of the UW-Madison Office of Sustainability, said he believes the drop in water usage reflects active efforts on campus to be more sustainable, such as upgrading water fixtures.

“It appears at this point that it's more the cumulative effect of those kinds of smaller measures adding up over time,” Jandl said.

Support for sustainability efforts are both led by students and the institution, Jandl said.