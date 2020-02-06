Drop in UW water use attributed to 'cumulative effect' of transition to efficient fixtures

Annual water use at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has declined over the past decade with a transition to more efficient fixtures the likely cause.
Data from the Madison Water Utility show that UW-Madison, currently the largest customer of the utility, used 941.6 million gallons of water in 2010. In 2019, that water use dropped to 836.3 million gallons.
Nathan Jandl, assistant director of the UW-Madison Office of Sustainability, said he believes the drop in water usage reflects active efforts on campus to be more sustainable, such as upgrading water fixtures.
“It appears at this point that it's more the cumulative effect of those kinds of smaller measures adding up over time,” Jandl said.
Support for sustainability efforts are both led by students and the institution, Jandl said.
For example, an initiative to retrofit inefficient toilets in four resident halls will save an estimated 410 million gallons of water and over $2.4 million in utility bills over the lifespan of the new units, according to the university. The project grew out of the student-initiated Green Fund, which is a program of the Office of Sustainability that awards money to student-led projects that reduce the environmental impact and operating costs of campus buildings.
“Making it a normal operation to use efficient fixtures is a really important part of advancing any of these kinds of sustainability outcomes like reducing water,” Jandl said.
Other efforts include a project at the Charter Street Heating and Cooling Plant, which diverted 70 million gallons of water from the sewer drain.
These efforts are recognized in the university’s silver rating for efforts in resource stewardship, education and research in the first sustainability assessment.
Though there is no campus-wide messaging about using less water on an individual basis, Jandl said he believes more people are becoming aware of their own water use.
“The Office of Sustainability, and certainly others on campus, are encouraging water conservation and engagement with people on the importance of having healthy watersheds,” Jandl said. “Even though we are a relatively water wealthy state, that’s still a message that we and others are trying to get out.”
The Madison Water Utility also encourages water conservation through its toilet rebate program and a web-based tool that allows people to trace their daily water use. Last year, the city surpassed a goal set in 2006 of a 20 percent drop in per capita use by 2020.
Amy Barrilleaux, Madison Water Utility spokeswoman, said the toilet rebate program alone has saved an estimated 1 billion gallons of water since 2009.
"If you think about everything that uses water — showers, washing machines, dishwashers, toilets, irrigation systems, cooling systems — saving a few gallons here and there can really add up," Barrilleaux said. "It's passive conservation. People don't have to change their behaviors to have an impact."
Overall, the Madison Water Utility is pumping less water. In 2019, the utility pumped 8.9 billion gallons, which is the lowest amount of water since 1967 and a billion gallons less than the utility pumped five years ago.
Since a record high of pumping 12.2 billion gallons of water in 2001, water use has dropped by more than 27%. According to Madison Water Utility data, people in Madison in the early 2000s used an average of 75 gallons daily per person. In 2019, that number was 50.8.
