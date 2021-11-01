Driverless vehicle experiment underway in 'Smart City' of Racine

Mason said, “Make sure it can work in the real world, if you will. In a climate that can be unforgiving in the winter time, right? And really make sure that if we’re going to deploy this technology that it works — and works in settings that people will really face.”

Mason said he doesn’t have an exact date when the experiment would be over and when the real use would start.

But the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is already touting potential benefits of autonomous vehicles. DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said they could dramatically reduce the number of traffic deaths.

“The promise is they can reduce them down to zero, because they will sense whether it is another vehicle, pedestrians, all that it can sense, and make sure that it stops and doesn’t hit another vehicle (or) another individual,” Thompson said.

Thompson said some newer cars already have dynamic cruise control that automatically slows down the vehicle when it gets close to another one, as well as programming that helps vehicles stay in their lane.

Noyce acknowledges that the autonomous vehicle experiment comes as Milwaukee and other cities are dealing with an upsurge in reckless driving. He said the vehicles can operate like drivers ideally should be driving.