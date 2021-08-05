Driven by corporate contributions, GOP legislative campaign committees outraise Democrats in first half of year

While the Wisconsin Democratic Party clobbered its Republican counterpart in fundraising over the first half of the year by raking in four times as much money as the GOP, Republicans at the legislative level appear to be doing just fine.

Driven by corporate contributions, both the Assembly and Senate Republican legislative campaign committees, which raise money to assist candidates for legislative office, outraised their Democratic counterparts during the first half of 2021, a stark contrast to the weaker performance of RPW, as compared to DPW.

Between January and July, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee raised $522,440 to end the period with $1.4 million in the bank; and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate raised raised $382,804 to end the period with $914,512 in the bank.

Contributors to Republicans included the political action committees of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Charter Communications, Forest County Potawatomi and Alliant Energy, among others.

That's opposed to the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, which took in $304,859 over the first six months of the year and ended the period with $243,618 in the bank; and the State Senate Democratic Committee, which raised $166,695 to end the period with $314,782 in the bank.