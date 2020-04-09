Drive-up Easter services allowed, Gov. Tony Evers says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just days before churches celebrate Easter, Gov. Tony Evers said drive-in worship service is allowed under his Safer at Home order.

The clarification comes after Assembly Republicans asked Gov. Evers last week to allow in-person Easter and Passover services, which Evers declined. It also arrives after days of confusion for several Dane County churches who reported receiving conflicting information from state and local officials on whether such services comply with the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Our intention was always to ensure that people could still practice their faith while also following the public health and safety measures necessary to flatten the curve and keep folks safe," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said. "We are not asking law enforcement to supervise or take enforcement steps against religious gatherings. Rather, law enforcement has been working hard to help congregations understand the order and take precautions to keep themselves and their members safe."

LakeView Church in Stoughton planned a drive-in Easter service where participating parishioners would remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up and listen to the service over their radio. No Communion would be distributed nor would a collection be taken, according to Andy Fuqua, pastor of the evangelical church.