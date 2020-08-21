Drive-in DNC watch party organized in Milwaukee in lieu of in-person event

MILWAUKEE — The sun set before the kickoff of the 2020 Democratic National Convention’s final night as attendees gathered, not at the Wisconsin Center but in the parking lot of the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Dozens of cars were parked staggered in every other space to maintain social distancing requirements. Attendees weren’t allowed to roam the grounds but waited in their vehicles to watch former Vice President Joe Biden formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.
The nominee didn’t address the crowd in Milwaukee in person. Instead, Biden’s speech was broadcast from his home in Delaware to screens across the country, including one the size of a billboard in the Milwaukee County Zoo parking lot.
Among those in attendance were state Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, and Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.
Bowen, who recovered from COVID-19 in March, said he is thankful, albeit disappointed, the campaign decided to host the convention online instead of packing the Wisconsin Center and the city of Milwaukee with thousands of people from out of town.
“There’s no way to hide the disappointment because you want that excitement to be in person, but we’re going to be safe,” he said. “There’s no better contrast to how they would handle this pandemic to the Trump administration, which has been very unprepared.”
Neubauer said she was grateful to the nominee for vice president, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and Biden for prioritizing the health and safety of the people.
“People in Wisconsin are ready for a change. (President Donald) Trump has failed us here throughout his presidency but particularly during COVID-19,” she said.
The Wisconsin Republican Party mounted an attack against the Biden campaign in early August after the decision was made for the Democratic nominee to stay in Delaware during the convention.
“Now that Joe Biden is formally abandoning the city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, it’s becoming clear that Democrats have not learned from their mistakes in 2016 and are poised to repeat them again in 2020,” Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, lost Wisconsin and her presidential bid after she failed to visit the state during her campaign.
May Yer Thao, a Milwaukee resident and former executive director of the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, had looked forward to highlighting her community during the convention and was disappointed she couldn’t attend in person. But she doubts Biden’s absence from Wisconsin, so far, will negatively affect his performance on Election Day.
“We’re trending in the wrong direction in regard to COVID-19, in light of keeping everyone safe and healthy including our candidates, I don’t think that’s going to be a make-it-or-break-it deal,” she said.
Bowen said the virtual convention symbolizes what needs to be done in November for the Democrats to win the White House.
“We have to find ways to connect with people where they’re at, safely,” he said.
Campaign volunteers handed out DNC buttons, American flags and Biden/Harris signs as attendees honked their horns instead of cheering, and waved blue glow sticks out of their vehicles. Speakers, including U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, and U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, and Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, made their appeals in support of the Biden-Harris ticket to homes that tuned in across the country.
As the Democratic nominee appeared on the screen just before 10 p.m., the cacophony of car horns fell silent to hear what their presidential hopeful had to say.
Throughout the speech, attendees alternated between honks of excited approval and spellbound silence as Biden invoked past presidents and issued a scathing indictment against the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation, he’s failed to protect us,” Biden said. “My fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.