Opposition to military contaminants in Madison well water
A slight increase in PFAS in Well 15 drinking water was reported Monday. Above, a few of the Madison residents whose drinking water comes from Well 15 on East Washington Avenue in Madison say they are frustrated by the Wisconsin Air National Guard's failure to adequately investigate and clean up hazardous PFAS toxins that have begun reaching the well from Truax Field a mile north. Gathered at the well pumping station are Greater Sandburg Neighborhood Association members (left to right) Julie David, Sue Pastor, Jan Brickl, Susan Hunt, Owen Watterson, Cornelia Clark and Michelle Russell.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE

Testing results released Monday show slight increase in hazardous fluorinated compounds in Madison drinking water.

A Madison Water Utility spokeswoman told Madison city officials that it's not clear if the results indicate a trend, and she noted that levels remain below a widely disputed federal health advisory.

Starting in January, the utility will step up its testing for the chemicals, which are spreading from highly contaminated soil and groundwater at Truax Air National Guard Base on the city's North Side.

Fluorinated compounds, known as PFAS, from military firefighting foam have soaked into soil and shallow groundwater on the base. The chemicals turned up in low levels nearly a mile away at Madison Water Utility's Well 15 on East Washington Avenue.

This article will be updated.

Steven Verburg is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal covering state politics with a focus on science and the environment as well as military and veterans issues.

