Testing results released Monday show slight increase in hazardous fluorinated compounds in Madison drinking water.
A Madison Water Utility spokeswoman told Madison city officials that it's not clear if the results indicate a trend, and she noted that levels remain below a widely disputed federal health advisory.
Starting in January, the utility will step up its testing for the chemicals, which are spreading from highly contaminated soil and groundwater at Truax Air National Guard Base on the city's North Side.
Fluorinated compounds, known as PFAS, from military firefighting foam have soaked into soil and shallow groundwater on the base. The chemicals turned up in low levels nearly a mile away at Madison Water Utility's Well 15 on East Washington Avenue.
