'Dramatic' turnover ahead for Dane County Board after spring election

Kluever currently works for the county’s highway department but said he plans to retire in March.

“I’ve been in the county system for quite some time,” Kluever said. “I think I have more to give.”

Dane Dems Chair Alexia Sabor said the area features an “abundance of riches” in terms of interested and qualified candidates.

“I think there’s good people interested in stepping up,” Sabor said. “Particularly in Madison, particularly in the last few years after the last presidential election, there’s no shortage of people who want to step up and do these jobs.”

For some of the potential newcomers, such as Bare, the vacancies on the board influenced their decision to run.

Bare is running for District 32, representing Verona, and wants to focus on the county’s growth, if elected. He is a small business owner who co-owns the Biergarten at Olbrich Park, a former alder for the city of Verona and currently serves on two commissions for the city.