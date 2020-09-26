Dr. Jill Biden to visit Madison on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Jill Biden will visit Madison and Waukesha on Monday, Sept. 28, where she will participate in a Get Out The Vote initiative and speak with voters about former Vice President, and current democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden's plan to boost the economy.

Dr. Biden will visit Madison in the early afternoon to discuss a number of ways Wisconsinites can cast their ballot this year, including by mail, at a drop box location, early in-person, or in-person on election day, according to a statement released by the Biden campaign.

She will then travel to Waukesha, where she will give remarks on Vice President Biden’s plan to help Wisconsin’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his proposals to lower health care costs and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

