Downtown's Wilson Street corridor rippling with development

As Quad Capital Partners forwards a proposal for a 14-story mixed-use project at 121 E. Wilson St., the larger Wilson Street corridor is rippling with redevelopment.

QCP’s proposal would be the third-largest housing project offered in all of Downtown in the past five years, following only the “Oliv” project with 386 units under construction on the 300 block of State Street and the “Trinitas” project with 341 units approved on the 700 block of Regent Street.

The QCP project would be the largest residential project on the Wilson Street corridor between South Henry and Williamson streets.

“All successful downtowns include significant residential bases and the First Martin/Quad Capital Partners project continues the trend of a hot housing development market Downtown,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc. “On Wilson Street alone, there are over 300 hotel rooms and nearly 1,500 apartment units in development or construction right now.”

“Downtown is the place to be,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the area. “This is a key corridor with outstanding views.”

To the east of Monona Terrace, across the street from the QCP site, Mortenson Development, of Minneapolis, is moving forward on a nine-story, 260-room hotel and 12-story, 202-unit apartment building and parking garage that will be the final pieces of the massive Judge Doyle Square project on the 200 block of South Pinckney Street.

Down the street, the North Central Group of Middleton intends to repurpose the Rubin’s Furniture store building in the 300 block of East Wilson into a 45-room hotel with commercial space and a rooftop patio overlooking the lake.

The city and First Settlement Neighborhood residents are partnering to transform a modest, underused space atop a Madison Water Utility well overlooking the lake at 201 S. Hancock St. into “Lakefront Porch,” a comfy and engaging community destination.

And to the west of the terrace, developers have begun or are proposing three large housing projects on the 100 block of the street.

Apex Real Estate and Walter Wayne Development are constructing a 10-story, 206-unit project at the corner of West Wilson and South Henry streets; Randy Alexander has proposed a 16-story, 335-unit project at 139 W. Wilson St.; and another developer has offered a 14-story, roughly 250-unit project at 131 W. Wilson St.

“It’s really unprecedented in terms of all this development within just a few blocks,” Verveer said. “All are at the Capitol view height limit. They all have to be high-quality architecture, to be sure.”

The city, meanwhile, is launching a competition to help transform the much-used but uninspired Lake Monona waterfront between Williamson Street and Olin Park into a “must see” regional destination.

