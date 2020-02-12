Downtown residents argue against pool in Langdon Street apartments

Downtown Madison residents are hoping the city's Urban Design Commission will take into account their concerns when it once again takes up plans for a Langdon Street apartment building at its meeting Wednesday.
The Hub II is a seven-story, 124-unit apartment building proposed for 126 Langdon St. While Langdon is primarily home to UW-Madison students, the nearby Mansion Hill neighborhood includes a mix of residents.
A steering committee designed to elicit feedback and provide neighborhood residents with information about it has prepared documents for both the Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission outlining the committee’s hopes for conditions of approval.
What has attracted most attention to date is a proposed rooftop pool and hot tub deck. The steering committee is requesting that the rooftop pool deck be removed from the proposal as a condition of use.
Following a neighborhood meeting earlier this month, Rodney King, who is representing the development team at Core Spaces, said he would agree to setting pool hours as discussed with the committee. Ultimately, the steering committee has recommended that the building forego plans for the pool.
You have free articles remaining.
In the document submitted to Urban Design, the steering committee is also expressing a desire to see the architecture and look of the building match the historic nature of the surrounding neighborhood.
Committee members argued that the size of the front elevation of the proposed building is out of scale with respect to the adjacent buildings and that the design could be improved. These are elements of the proposal that the Urban Design Commission could give feedback on or request to be changed in order to give approval.
“There is little in the design that brings out the residential character found in Kennedy Manor or the new Evans Scholar building,” the steering committee wrote. “Furthermore, the committee felt that the proposed building design should reflect the dignity and integrity of the neighborhood. Superior architectural design encourages respect and civility, thus mitigating many of the concerns for bad behavior.”
Concerns also remain over increased traffic and parking demands. The proposal includes just 20 stalls of parking and residents are worried about delivery vehicles and ride-share traffic. The committee is requesting that Urban Design require the developer to provide a horseshoe-shaped front driveway with an obvious entrance and exit.
King has said that Core Spaces welcomes the steering committee's feedback and will work closely with the community with respect to the proposed Hub II.
“As always, we are open to listening to the steering committee’s suggestions,” King said. “We have modified our design based on some of their feedback and will continue to analyze any reasonable suggestion.”
The Urban Design Commission will also hear a second informational presentation on the proposed Madison Public Market and review an alteration to an existing proposal for Judge Doyle Square.