Downtown residents argue against pool in Langdon Street apartments

Committee members argued that the size of the front elevation of the proposed building is out of scale with respect to the adjacent buildings and that the design could be improved. These are elements of the proposal that the Urban Design Commission could give feedback on or request to be changed in order to give approval.

“There is little in the design that brings out the residential character found in Kennedy Manor or the new Evans Scholar building,” the steering committee wrote. “Furthermore, the committee felt that the proposed building design should reflect the dignity and integrity of the neighborhood. Superior architectural design encourages respect and civility, thus mitigating many of the concerns for bad behavior.”

Concerns also remain over increased traffic and parking demands. The proposal includes just 20 stalls of parking and residents are worried about delivery vehicles and ride-share traffic. The committee is requesting that Urban Design require the developer to provide a horseshoe-shaped front driveway with an obvious entrance and exit.

King has said that Core Spaces welcomes the steering committee's feedback and will work closely with the community with respect to the proposed Hub II.