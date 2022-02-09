Downtown neighborhoods push for more affordable housing

As the housing market booms in greater Downtown Madison, four influential neighborhood associations are concerned a lack of affordability threatens the center city's vitality, enjoyability and desirability and have joined forces to push for low-cost units in new projects.

But a push to have developers include affordable units as they secure city government approvals could actually result in fewer proposals for housing projects, development industry leaders warn.

Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc., and the Campus Area, Marquette and Tenney-Lapham neighborhood associations have unanimously adopted a joint resolution that defines "affordable" housing as units for those making up to 30% of Dane County area median income, seeks 15% of such units in all new projects, asks developers to explore financial assistance to help create the units before seeking approvals, and commits the associations to advocate for the units in every project.

The resolution carries no legal authority but active neighborhood associations, especially those that create special steering committees for development proposals, can make requests and influence the city review process and City Council.

"Every year, it is simply becoming more and more difficult for our lower-income neighbors to continue to live Downtown," said Eli Judge, a Downtown Neighborhoods Coalition representative. "Entire populations of the city can't even consider most of the Isthmus as a potential place to live because of housing costs. Additionally, this means that folks that rely on affordable housing will need to commute in order to get to Downtown jobs, services, and schooling."

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway endorsed the effort. “It’s really exciting to see Downtown neighborhoods coming out so strongly in favor of affordable housing," she said. "Our community needs to build much more housing that is accessible to all the great things Downtown has to offer."

Developers are interested in finding ways to create more affordable units but note such projects require financial assistance and have concerns about elements of the joint resolution, said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison.

"Smart Growth hopes that the recent declaration by the Downtown Neighborhoods Coalition will launch a thoughtful dialogue about how to make all housing in Madison, including in their neighborhoods, more affordable," Connors said. "However, the DNC’s declaration contains demands that strongly resemble the requirements of the failed inclusionary zoning ordinance that the Madison City Council enacted in 2004. In 2006, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals declared that ordinance was pre-empted by the state law prohibiting rent control, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to accept the city of Madison’s appeal."

If the Plan Commission and City Council begin to ask for affordable housing units in new development projects to satisfy the DNC, the result will be a drastic curtailment of multi-family housing development proposals in any part of the city where it's stated or implied that new projects must include such units to get approvals of rezoning, conditional use permits, bonus stories or other city approvals, he said.

Defining affordable

Unchecked development, while potentially beneficial toward increasing the total number of housing units Downtown, has not led to a proportional increase in affordable units there, Judge said.

"Much of the existing affordable housing that many of our neighbors need is being lost," he said. "Lower-cost, affordable units are often found in older or smaller housing stock, like converted houses, and are regularly the first kinds of housing being targeted for demolition and replacement with far more expensive units."

In the last five years, the city has approved 2,220 housing units in the area represented by the four neighborhood associations, Planning Division data says. Three hundred housing units were approved for demolition on those sites, for a gain of 1,920 units on those properties, it says. But in that time span, just 12 units using city subsides were approved or built that meet the coalition's definition of affordable, it says.

The data, however, doesn't include existing available units for households making 30% of the area median income; federal Section 8 housing vouchers used in the area; income-restricted units for households making 30% to 80% of area median income; income-restricted units just blocks in either direction of the area; and others, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

During neighborhood reviews, CNI noticed developers raised concerns that neighbors were asking for additional affordable units in residential projects but there was no unified standard for what "affordable" meant, or how many affordable units would be considered acceptable by the neighborhood, Judge said.

"We felt that was a reasonable complaint," he said. "Our hope is that this will help add clarity when a developer approaches our neighborhoods for feedback, and to encourage developers to more robustly pursue an affordable element to their projects."

The joint resolution:

Defines affordable as a tenant’s monthly rent at 30% of the monthly income of an individual making 30% Dane County area median income, or about $22,000 for that person or $28,000 for a family of three.

Seeks at least 15% of units in all new proposed residential projects be affordable under the resolution's standard.

Expects developers to explore financial assistance from the city, county, federal, and/or other funding partners, if necessary for the construction of affordable units before telling neighborhoods or approval bodies that affordability was not an option.

Expects affordable units won't be segregated from market rate units in the same development and be of the same quality as market-rate units.

Expects units designated as affordable continue to be so for the lifetime of use.

"It's important for us to make a statement of priorities," Judge said.

Generally, new housing developments can offer "affordable" units only if government and/or a non-profit contributes substantial funding to the project, Connors said. But obtaining those funds means completing an extensive application to demonstrate a project should be funded instead of others. If an application is successful, the developer must perform extra work for many years to demonstrate it's complying with the terms of the program, he said.

As a result, developers that produce affordable housing projects tend to specialize in that niche, while others have chosen not to invest resources to become specialists in that niche, he said.

"It is not reasonable to expect developers that do not want to invest resources to become affordable housing specialists and do not want to pursue funding for including affordable housing units in their housing development proposals to do so in order to obtain approval of their projects in these neighborhoods, he said.

Unintended consequences

The impact of the DNC resolution is unclear.

"I love the joint resolution," said Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, who represents swaths of the Marquette and Tenney-Lapham neighborhoods.

"Would I be stating the obvious if I said that I have not seen any benevolent developers that have said, 'you know what, I’ve made so many millions in my life that I think that I will buy land Downtown and build truly affordable units for historically marginalized people," he said. "I think that this joint resolution raises the level of awareness of the tremendous need for more affordable housing within their neighborhoods and guides my service."

"As a member of Plan Commission, I recognize that in private development matters, we generally cannot base our decisions on the inclusion, or not, of affordable housing components," said Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, who represents part of Downtown. "That said, whenever city land or funds are involved or when a proposed development is asking for some form of additional approval, such as additional height, we can and should push for the levels of affordability that the neighborhoods have carefully mapped out."

The city must be careful to avoid unintended consequences, Connors said. Between the time that the former inclusionary zoning ordinance was enacted and the courts declared it unenforceable developers drastically curtailed multi-family housing development proposals in Madison, he said, adding that the city should seek legal advice before taking any action that would be consistent with the DNC’s demands.

"I hope that this resolution will encourage landowners and developers to bring more housing projects Downtown, and that the neighborhood associations will use this as a way encourage affordable housing construction, but not let the perfect be the enemy of the good," Rhodes-Conway said.

