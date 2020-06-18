Downtown Madison recovery program would aid businesses damaged following protests

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Dane County, the CDC advises that low-contact methods like curbside pickup and takeout are the safest way to get restaurant food. Outdoor dining is also considered safer than sitting indoors.

Verveer said he is hopeful the city could close State Street to buses, delivery vehicles and other traffic on some days for food and drink establishments to expand beyond their doors to allow for social distancing measures.

Also, the city has implemented free and reduced cost parking in the city parking garages on Saturdays through the summer.

“These are somewhat little things, admittedly, but together they can make a big difference to these small mom-and-pop businesses that are struggling so much this year,” Verveer said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.