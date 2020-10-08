Downtown Madison alders look to loosen local cannabis laws

“The structure of fines and fees in this city effectively criminalizes poverty and often criminalizes homelessness,” Prestigiacomo said. “Compounding and successive fees coupled with restricting where consumption is allowed are direct causes of this injustice.”

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl expressed concern with the proposals, saying in an email that he would prefer if city ordinances remained consistent with the state law with respect to marijuana.

“I'm concerned that the city is putting forth a policy allowing 18 year-olds to smoke marijuana, but not drink alcohol,” Wahl said in an email. “I also am concerned that these ordinances don't do enough to keep marijuana out of the school environment.”

He would like to raise the bail deposit for possession on school property and buses, prohibit consumption on park property, raise the permitted age to 21 and prohibit any consumption in a motor vehicle.

In Wisconsin, possession of any amount of marijuana is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. Subsequent violations could land an offender a felony, punishable by up to 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.