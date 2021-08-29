Downtown, Far East and Far West sides fueled Madison's growth in the past decade

The growth has occurred in central areas where both land economics and plans have supported a lot of redevelopment during the past decade, which often results in a greater number of housing units, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

On the periphery, the city has geographically expanded to accommodate more housing and other land uses, Stouder said.

But new housing isn't the only factor, Stouder said. City officials suspect that a higher percentage of UW-Madison student responses were counted in the recent census than a decade ago, which may have helped drive the population increase reported in the campus area, she said.

Sharing growth

Welcome or not, growth is inevitable because Madison is a desirable place to live and the city must accept and prepare for it, Rhodes-Conway said. It means parts of the city that have resisted or not seen more housing should be ready to see more of it, she said.

"We can't continue the pattern of growth we saw in the last decade," she said. "We have to build housing units in all areas of the city."