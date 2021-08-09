Downtown church wants to raze its building for new sanctuary, community space, housing

A lower level would offer a lobby for residents and amenities, plus parking with two levels of parking below.

There would be a green roof over a part of the first floor, with the structure rising in an L-shape to 10 stories with a maximum of 126 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Of those units, 85% would be set aside for those making up to 60% of the Dane County median income, or $55,680 for a family of three, with a quarter of all units for those making up to 30% of median income, or $27,900 for a family of three.

"This is not intended to be another market-rate apartment project with some affordable apartments thrown in," Binkowski said. "The goal for this development is to provide the greatest number of truly affordable apartments, in keeping with St. John’s mission. That alone makes it unique and different from much of the other housing being built Downtown."

The small site, however, requires concrete construction to maximize the density and underground parking, which means higher construction costs but less income because of the lower-cost housing, he said.

St. John's will be seeking financial support from the city's Affordable Housing Fund as well as tax credits through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Beeson and Binkowski said.