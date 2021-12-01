Downtown church redevelopment to rise 10 stories over East Washington Avenue

St. John’s Lutheran Church has refined plans for a roughly $35 million redevelopment of its Downtown property with a design that will feature stained glass on part of the first floor and prominent vertical columns defining nine stories of housing above.
The 10-story redevelopment, introduced in August, will include a new sanctuary, community spaces, offices and other amenities on the first floor, topped by 122 mostly lower-cost apartments with below-ground parking at 322 E. Washington Ave.
“St. John’s is excited to see this project nearing fruition and we’re looking forward to envisioning our new worship, vibrant community, and social ministry space, particularly how we integrate stained or colored glass into it to have a jewel box effect inside the building and to cast light out onto the sidewalks and streets at night,” the Rev. Peter Beeson said.
The 165-year-old congregation is partnering with Brad Binkowski — co-founder of Urban Land Interests — and his son, Mark, with support from ULI, which has done many Downtown projects.
“Our goal with the architecture for this project was to take some of the distinctive elements that have always provided churches, and St. John’s particularly, with their character and reinterpret them for the 21st century,” Mark Binkowski said.
The stained glass at the corner of St. John’s space at East Washington Avenue and North Hancock Street will add warmth and visual interest while providing an immediate cue that the space behind is a church, Binkowski said. The large, vertical columns that form the façade above St. John’s space at the corner are intended to recall the multi-story columns and flying buttresses that support old cathedrals, he said.
“Authentic, warm materials — stone and brick, stained glass, grand stairways to the main entrance, strong vertical elements — all of those things generally come to mind when people think of what makes a church,” he said. “Potter Lawson’s preliminary design incorporates those elements in unique ways that still fit within the context of a larger, mixed-use residential project.”
The design uses two different façade elements to break up the overall scale of the building, Binkowski said. The development team is still exploring ways to save and reuse stained glass from the existing church, he said.
Of the 122 housing units, about 85% will be set aside for those earning below 60% of Dane County median income, or $55,680 for a family of three, Binkowski said. The apartment mix includes studios, one- two- and three-bedroom units.
“To me, the most important facet of this project is not that we are building more apartments Downtown, but that we are building the first truly affordable housing project near the Capitol Square since the Madison Mark (132 E. Wilson St.) was completed around 2005,” he said.
The project will include a church sanctuary, worship, gathering and fellowship space, offices, kitchen, arts and crafts, music and community rooms, plus a total 4,050 square feet of space for nonprofit partners to deliver services, a courtyard and a green roof above part of the first floor of the L-shaped structure.
Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District, who represents the site, said neighbors remain concerned about the height that’s allowed along a part of East Washington Avenue that has smaller-scale homes behind it, but said he and residents are “enthusiastic about the prospect of a truly affordable housing development.”
Bob Klebba, chair of a neighborhood steering committee on the project, also said residents are excited about the affordable housing, but don’t like the shadows that will result from a tall building and have concerns about traffic. He applauded St. John’s for including the church and social service space in the proposal and for engaging neighbors early in the process.
St. John’s is scheduled to make an informational presentation to the city’s Urban Design Commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We have slowed down the project timeline a bit to more deliberately work with the neighborhood and other concerned stakeholders,” Binkowski said. The aim, he said, is to work through the city’s formal approval process next spring and submit to the city and county for affordable housing funds next summer.
The developers would then submit an application for critical tax credits administered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority in the fall of 2022 with the goal of starting construction in the spring or summer of 2023, he said.