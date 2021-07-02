Downtown businesses intensify opposition to BRT on State Street

Verveer, a member of the BID board, said he "wholeheartedly agrees" with the sentiment of the letter.

Compromise on stations

No BRT on State Street has offered an alternate route that removes BRT from Capitol Square and State Street.

"The community has several really good ideas, including (station) locations on Johnson and Gorham Streets, but a collaborative effort with the Metro team to explore them would be the best solution," Kenney said.

Changing the route is likely a hard sell to the council because the Rhodes-Conway administration has said it could lead to a delay in implementing BRT, Verveer said.

A route change would probably delay the project at least a year, Lynch said. "We would have to evaluate an alternate route, which also will have impacts with other stakeholders," he said, adding that a revised route would also have to be approved by committees and the City Council and forwarded to the federal government for re-evaluation.

There's also a small risk to the federal funding, he said. "Currently the political climate is amenable to implementing BRT, and we believe it is important to move forward while we have funding and support," he said.