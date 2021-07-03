Downtown businesses intensify opposition to BRT, large stations on State Street

But Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said he and others were assured the routing was an initial concept to help with a federal funding application and that it would be revisited, which led to a unanimous council vote with no discussion. Also, he said he was under the impression that stations would be similar in scale to those now on the Square and State Street.

BID members are concerned about an eastbound station on the 200 block of State Street and a westbound station on the 300 block. The scale and station locations may interfere with views of storefronts, create safety hazards in emergencies, attract negative behaviors and require trees, planters and other street amenities to be moved, they say.

Downtown also hosts hundreds of community events each year, and buses will need to be rerouted for the events to survive, the BID’s letter says.

“A BRT that has to be rerouted more than 70-plus times a year is not a good plan,” the letter says. “Why not choose an alternative, close-by route that does not require riders to find another bus stop when events are held.”