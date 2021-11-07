Downtown bus rapid transit route, stations still an issue

The proposed bus rapid transit route on Capitol Square and top of State Street continues to produce strong opposition from business owners and others.
The city is planning for two stations, one on East Mifflin Street and the other on West Main Street, on Capitol Square, and two stations on State Street: an eastbound station on the 200 block near the intersection of North Henry Street and a westbound station on the 300 block near the intersection with West Gorham Street.
But now, City Council President Syed Abbas and others are offering an amendment to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s proposed 2022 capital budget that would give the council final say on the route and asks staff to develop an alternative that would move the route to the “outer loop” of the Square and off State Street.
Rhodes-Conway is steadfast on the initial route, contending it is fast and direct, offers better access to the city’s economic and cultural center and is a good place for stations with high ridership stops.
The mayor and city staff also contend shifting the route could cause substantial delay and risk losing federal funding.
“The BRT routing went through a public process and was approved by the (Transportation Policy and Planning Board) and council, both in March of 2020 and again with refinements in January of 2021,” city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
The combination of BRT and a coming network redesign will result in 60% fewer buses compared to 2019 levels on State Street during peak hours and no buses on the lower blocks of the street at any time, Rhodes-Conway said.
But opposition to the Downtown route and stations persists, especially with talk of someday turning State Street into a pedestrian mall.
In late September, four former Madison mayors publicly expressed support for BRT but opposition to the route on Capitol Square and State Street.
Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said he opposes the current route, noting it would have to be shifted dozens of time each year to accommodate the Dane County Farmers’ Market and other events. He has co-sponsored the budget amendment offered by Abbas.
“Of all the issues I’ve worked on Downtown, keeping BRT stations off State Street by far is the strongest movement I’ve ever seen,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc.
DMI’s policy research team has found that a modest delay to readjust routes won’t jeopardize federal funding, Ilstrup said.
“We have yet to find a project anywhere in the country since 2016 that entered the FTA’s project development phase, where Madison is now, incurred delays for a myriad of reasons, and not received full federal funding to complete their project,” he said. “If we can show that a delay doesn’t mean we’ll lose federal funding then perhaps the council will look more closely at the issue again.”
“Delays in the project introduce risk in the use of federal funding,” Lynch maintained. “The system would need to be rerated by the FTA, affecting competitiveness of the project. Potential changes in administrations at three levels of government could affect funding levels and project agreements.”
If the project is delayed or rescheduled, FTA requires 4% inflation be added to the project budget, perhaps adding more than $5 million in annual costs, he said.
“I hope this (budget) amendment doesn’t destroy what we’ve worked for so long, and with so many across our community, to create,” the mayor said.