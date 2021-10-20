Downtown building with Paisan's cleared to reopen after structural concerns addressed

More than a month after being ordered closed due to structural concerns, the Downtown Madison building that holds Paisan's restaurant was cleared Wednesday to reopen after city staff determined the building to be in safe condition.
The city's Building Inspection Division said in a statement all floors, common spaces and outdoor spaces at the building at 131 W. Wilson St. can be reoccupied following a temporary shoring of the 11-story, 50-year-old structure. The three-level underground garage, though, which has been the area of concern, remains closed and will be inspected regularly to determine if further deterioration is happening, the statement said.
The garage won't be allowed to reopen until an approved permanent fix is completed, according to the city.
"While the garage repair is underway, staff and engineers are confident of the structural integrity of the remainder of the building," the statement said.
An engineering consultant warned the building manager for 131 W. Wilson St. in July deteriorating conditions in the underground garage posed "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records. The consultant's report was shared with city officials in late August, but the building wasn't closed until Sept. 10 when occupants reportedly felt a swaying and shaking feeling on the upper floors.
While predominately office space, the ground floor of 131 W. Wilson St. is also the home of the longtime Italian restaurant Paisan's.