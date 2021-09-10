Downtown building including Paisan's is closed due to ‘structural concerns’

After hearing concerns about occupants feeling tremors, Madison ordered an office building on West Wilson Street vacated though the city said it is not in danger of collapsing.
Building Inspection Director Matt Tucker said the 12-story building at 131 W. Wilson St., which houses Paisan’s restaurant, has been on the city’s radar since 2018. The three-level basement garage has been “degrading,” with concrete exposed, steel bars rusting and broken, and water dripping through the structure.
“The conditions on the structure have been deteriorating and have been getting worse,” Tucker said. “We received a report in August from a structural engineer (hired by the property owner) that caused us a high level of concern.”
That report indicated the property, owned by Rice Investors, LLC, needs temporary support structures now and permanent repairs in the long term. The short-term work began around the beginning of the month, according to Tucker.
Rice Investors could not be immediately reached.
On Friday, Tucker said the city learned of two reports from occupants of the building who had felt “an unusual tremor or some kind of shake.”
“Our initial thought was we don’t know what this was. We know that all of this structural work needs to occur,” Tucker said. “We decided that we did not want the building occupied until we have an answer or they do the structural work.”
But Tucker emphasized that the building is not in danger of an “imminent collapse.”
Occupants, including the restaurant, won’t be able to return until engineers determine that there is no cause for concern or the structural issues are fixed.
“We’re going to be watching it pretty close,” Tucker said.
