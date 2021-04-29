Downtown advocates shelve bid to move buses from State Street on summer weekends

The commission may recommend or oppose the idea, but ultimately it's up to city staff to decide whether to approve it. The proposal doesn't need City Council approval.

In an April 21 email, BID executive director Tiffany Kenney informed officials that the BID did not intend to come back for an approval, saying it would require too much staff time and resources to only work on closing half the street and that the approval process was taking a lot of time -- "time our businesses do not have to waste."

Kinney said the BID intends to direct its resources into supporting events and other projects that can enliven the Downtown.

"Our hope was to drive people to come Downtown to experience expanded cafes, outdoor shopping, art, music and more," Kenney said Thursday. "It would have and could have meant a lot. Not only would it have helped increase traffic to the businesses; it would have created a vibe on the street that was more positive, and we believe it would have shown a signal of support for our Downtown."

City Transportation director Tom Lynch declined comment on the BID's decision but said the city was willing to work with the group "to provide new ways to attract patrons to State Street.