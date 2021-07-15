Downtown advocacy group opposes State Street, Capitol bus rapid transit stops

In a statement Wednesday, Madison’s downtown advocacy group joined other opponents of locating a bus rapid transit route and stops along State Street and the Capitol Square.
DMI President Jason Ilstrup said the opposition to the location stems from wanting to have public conversations about what the future of State Street could be and keeping that vision flexible.
“If you place larger bus rapid transit stations on the street, it limits what you can do with that vision moving forward,” Ilstrup said.
The future bus rapid transit line aims to be a high-frequency, limited-stop service that would move more people around the city faster. When it’s implemented in 2024, it’s expected to have two stops on the 100 to 300 blocks of State Street and on the Capitol Square.
Bus rapid transit is a priority of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her administration. The federal government also set aside $80 million for the project, making Madison one of six BRT projects recommended for funding next year.
In a statement Wednesday, Rhodes-Conway said the current plan addresses many of the concerns expressed by State Street businesses that include reducing bus volumes by half, making the shelters smaller, removing up to eight of the existing bus stops and likely eliminating all buses on lower State Street
She said the city values the businesses on State Streets and wants all residents to enjoy access to them.
“We look forward to providing equitable transportation access to all our residents while helping our businesses thrive,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Downtown Madison Inc. said in the statement that it supports bus rapid transit but is against the proposed downtown route and stops.
“We insist on having inclusive conversations to find a mutually agreed upon compromise for alternative station locations that will best serve BRT riders and will not disrupt businesses,” the statement said.
A multi-year process that resulted in the “locally preferred routing plan” for bus rapid transit identified the three blocks of State Street and the Capitol Square, which will also have two BRT stops, as optimal because they provide direct access to the city’s economic and cultural centers.
Downtown business owners continue to express concern that bus rapid transit on State Street could encourage people to travel through the area rather than stay and visit shops and restaurants.
The Business Improvement District also opposes locating BRT stops on State Street and asked city leaders last month to find alternative locations for the BRT route and stations in the State Street area to minimize the negative effects on businesses.
On Monday in an attempt to strike a compromise, the mayor unveiled redesigned BRT shelters that are smaller and more transparent than original concepts to encourage greater visibility of storefronts.
Rhodes-Conway emphasized her commitment to locating BRT downtown and that delays this late in the project are “unproductive” and “foolhardy.”
“The plain fact is our city cannot continue to grow without finding a more efficient way to transport people,” Rhodes-Conway said Monday. “Our streets will soon once again be at capacity, and we simply cannot meet travel demands without significant investment in transit.”
