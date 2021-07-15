Downtown advocacy group opposes State Street, Capitol bus rapid transit stops

In a statement Wednesday, Madison’s downtown advocacy group joined other opponents of locating a bus rapid transit route and stops along State Street and the Capitol Square.

DMI President Jason Ilstrup said the opposition to the location stems from wanting to have public conversations about what the future of State Street could be and keeping that vision flexible.

“If you place larger bus rapid transit stations on the street, it limits what you can do with that vision moving forward,” Ilstrup said.

The future bus rapid transit line aims to be a high-frequency, limited-stop service that would move more people around the city faster. When it’s implemented in 2024, it’s expected to have two stops on the 100 to 300 blocks of State Street and on the Capitol Square.

Bus rapid transit is a priority of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her administration. The federal government also set aside $80 million for the project, making Madison one of six BRT projects recommended for funding next year.